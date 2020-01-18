Boise State tells the Mountain West that they're 'weighing our options' after latest TV deal spat

After the new TV deal was announced, the MW commissioner said this might be the last time Boise State's games are negotiated separately. Boise State isn't having it.

On Friday night, Boise State officials released a statement about the Mountain West Conference's new TV deal, essentially saying they're upset with the conference and will weigh their options moving forward.

The statement said that the deal between the school and the conference has a provision that Boise State's games will always be negotiated separately and "cannot be changed by any vote of the membership or conflicting agreement."

After the TV deal was announced, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said it might be the time that the Broncos' games are negotiated separately from the rest of the conference. This is how Boise State gets more TV deal revenue than other MWC teams and how CBS got rights to all Boise State road games, while Fox got rights to their home games.

At the time, Boise State AD Curt Aspey said he had no comment on Thompson's statement. Now, Boise State said that there is a legal agreement between them and the conference that ensures that their games will always be negotiated separately.

"The Mountain West stated that this was the last time our deal would be negotiated separately," the statements reads. "However, Boise State’s decision to join the conference was predicated on a number of negotiated provisions, including the right to separately negotiate material terms of media rights relating to our home games. This is stated in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by any vote of the membership or conflicting agreement. We will not support any change to this provision and are in the process of weighing our options to move forward."

If Boise State is "weighing our options to move forward," that means either litigation will take place since the agreement appears to be crystal clear, or Boise State will leave the Mountain West Conference.

This spat between the university and the conference is still early, but it is clear that their relationship isn't getting any better.

However, officials also commented on what they did like about the new TV deal, saying "We feel that our new partner is committed to helping Boise State continue to grow our brand and raise our institutional profile across the nation."

