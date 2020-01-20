Boise State adds grad transfer from NC State and a former USC commit to 2020 recruiting class

The Broncos added depth at key positions on Sunday with two new commits.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and the rest of the coaching staff had a productive weekend after snagging two more commits for their 2020 recruiting class.

The first surprise commit was Brock Miller, a grad transfer from NC State. The linebacker played in all 12 games for the Wolfpack last season, tallying up 40 tackles, an interception, and a sack. As a graduate transfer, Miller will have one season of eligibility for the Broncos and should have an immediate impact on the Broncos' defense.

The 6'3", 238-pound linebacker will also add some much-needed depth to a linebacker corps that is down to five players after the departure of redshirt freshman Phillip Mills. It was announced last week that Mills, a linebacker on scholarship, was no longer with the team.

The Broncos' other newest commit is 2020 offensive/defensive lineman Kyle Juergens. Juergens, who is from San Juan Capistrano, CA, originally committed to the University of Southern California last June, according to Rivals.com.

While he listed as both a defensive and offensive lineman, it may be a safe bet that Juergens joins the much depleted offensive line, since he tagged Boise State's offensive line coach, Brad Bedell, in his announcement on Twitter.

The 6'4", 240-pound three-star recruit will join an offensive line that will only return one starter next season after three linemen graduated and junior Ezra Cleveland is forgoing his senior season to go into the NFL Draft.

The final signing day in on Feb. 5, so there's plenty of time for the Broncos to add to their 2020 recruiting class.

Devin Ramey is a digital producer and reporter for KTVB since 2018 and is a graduate of Boise State University.

