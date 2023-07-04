Boise State to debut new video board at annual spring football game

Bronco Nation gets its first opportunity see the 2023 Boise State football team, and the massive video board at Albertsons Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The time has arrived for the 2023 Boise State football team to show off for the first time in front of Bronco Nation. On Saturday, the Broncos will host their annual spring game at Albertsons Stadium.

The scrimmage will begin at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free to the general public, and concessions will be open. Offensive players will wear blue helmets and jerseys, defensive players will be in orange helmets and jerseys, while quarterbacks and specialists will be in all-white attire.

Following weeks of work done largely behind closed doors, senior kicker Jonah Dalmas said he can't wait to get in front of Bronco Nation once again.

"I'm very excited. It's awesome coming back for my senior year, and I'm excited with this new brotherhood and family that we have," Dalmas said. "What makes this experience a lot better is having Bronco Nation in Albertsons Stadium cheering us on. So, I'm just very excited for this spring game to see the fans come out and support us."

A breakdown of Saturday's event with times is included below:

11 a.m. - Parking lots open

12 p.m. - DJ on the Hall of Fame patio

12:30 p.m. - Bronco Walk and Albertsons Stadium gates open

1:30 p.m. - Spring game begins

3:30 p.m. - Game ends and fans granted postgame field access on The Blue

How does Boise State determine a winner between defense and offense for the annual spring game? A breakdown of scoring for the game is included below:

OFFENSE

Touchdown - 6 points

Field goal - 3 points

Explosive play (run 12+ yards, pass 16+ yards) - 1 point

PAT - 1 point

DEFENSE

Touchdown - 6 points

Attempted FG in red zone - 4 points

Turnover/fourth-down stop - 3 points

Three-and-out - 2 points

Sack - 2 points

LOCKOUT (First to 18 points)

Offense TD - 6 points

Offense FG - 3 points

Defense stop - 6 points

Defense FG allowed - 4 points

In addition to the scrimmage itself, Bronco Nation will get its first look and the new, and massive, video board. Melaleuca, a health products manufacturer based in Idaho Falls, donated $4.5 million to the Broncos' athletic program for the project come to fruition.

According to Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs, Cody Gougler, Saturday's event is the perfect opportunity to showcase the massive upgrade above the south end zone of Albertsons Stadium.

"We've done so much work and there's been so many people involved in helping us get to this point. Our goal was to get it in hopefully at some point during football season, but I think the wait is going to be completely well worth it and tomorrow we'll showcase it for the first time," Gougler told KTVB. "We're not going to roll out all the surprises and secrets just yet, 'cause we want to make sure that when we get to September, that there's that extra support. Utilizing the spring game to allow Bronco Nation the first chance to take the first look at this thing."

Gougler said the first thing that will jump out to fans is the video board's size, which is measure at 120 feet wide and 50 feet tall.

With a grand total of 6,000 square feet, Boise State's new 10-millimeter visual board surpasses the Mountain West's largest video board by around 1,800 square feet.

Almost time to crank up the energy for the Spring Game!⚡️ See you there #BroncoNation!#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Gqm48KgJH4 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 7, 2023