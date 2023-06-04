Boise State's Taylen Green developing assertive, decisive leadership

On top of notably-improved passing and footwork, Green is working on "being more vocal and letting the bass drop" in his voice as he directs the Broncos' offense.

BOISE, Idaho — What a difference a year makes. 365 days ago, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green was leading the 'orange team,' which Bronco Nation may know better as the backups.

Firmly entrenched in his role as Boise State's starting gunslinger following a Mountain West Freshman of the Year campaign last fall, one of the most notable takeaways from spring football is Green's leadership – assertive and decisive.

Green said he is making big strides this spring, noting specifically his improved footwork. In addition to his bigger build, Green is also becoming more vocal, and finding his voice.

The sophomore-to-be's leadership has been on full display with the encouragement of new Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan. In year No. 2 in the City of Trees, Green is finally finding his voice.

"Definitely the communication piece. He said it, at the start of spring, I was way too quiet. Just being more vocal and letting the bass drop in my voice. I wouldn't say I'm a quiet guy, but you're not gonna hear me 'hey, hey, hey,' you're not gonna hear me like that," Green said in a loud voice. "So, really just stepping in and finding my voice, and finding how my teammates respond to encouragement, respond to me getting on to them, and I'm excited about having a whole season to figure that out."

Coming up on Saturday, Bronco Nation will get their first look and the new and improved Green at the Broncos' annual spring scrimmage.

Green has a reputation of being one heck of a running quarterback, but with Hamdan behind the offensive wheel, he is focused on developing Green's game as a passer.

The Texas produce has learned to maximize his talents, and his goal is to use – not abuse – his ability to leave the pocket and run.

"You know, everybody – especially in the league – everybody runs 4.4, 4.5 [40-yard dash]. It's just trying not to rely on that – only when I have to – when a play breaks down, then use my running ability, or if the d-end crashes, then pull it and run and use it," Green said. "If I don't have to do it, just stay in the pocket, trust in my o-line and just give the ball to my playmakers."

The confidence Green has entering the 2023 campaign is obvious, and deservingly so. The Boise State offense welcomes back running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, starting tight end Riley Smith, and productive wide receivers Stefan Cobbs, Latrell Caples, Billy Bowens and Eric McAlister – just to name a few.

"We definitely can improve from last year, just learning and building upon what we did. What we're emphasizing is we can only beat ourselves," Green said. "No matter what the defense is in, we know our job, we know our responsibility. Just focus on the pre-snap and do our 1/11. We can't be stopped. I believe we can be the best in the country."

Boise State's annual spring game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Parking lots open at 11 a.m., gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the Bronco Walk is set for 12:30 p.m. For more information on Saturday's event, click here.