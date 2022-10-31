Boise State football coaches news conference live at 1 p.m.

The game time was announced Monday for the Broncos' home game against BYU.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has ended. A recorded version of the entire event will be posted soon.

The Boise State University football team hosts the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 5, closing out the Broncos' four-game nonconference slate. The Broncos remain undefeated in the Mountain West conference following the 49-10 victory against Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Boise State announced Monday that the game against BYU is set to start at 5 p.m. MT Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on FS 1, or, if the World Series goes to a seventh game, FS 2.

Broncos head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter are scheduled to address the media and take reporters' questions during a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. MT Monday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

With four games to go in the regular season, including the BYU game, Boise State is now bowl-eligible with an overall record of 6-2. The Broncos lead the Mountain Division, and the Mountain West conference, with a conference record of 5-0.

BYU has a 4-5 record heading into the game at Boise State. The Cougars currently compete as an FBS independent in football; they're set to join the Big 12 conference in 2023.