Boise State unveils contract details for interim OC Dirk Koetter

BOISE, Idaho — When longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter kindly accepted Boise State football's interim offensive coordinator position mid-season, Bronco Nation knew the program was lucky to have him.

The result with Koetter calling plays has saved the Broncos' season. When he took over at the end of September, Boise State ranked 106th of out 131 FBS teams in rushing offense.

Now, Boise State is all the way up to No. 49 in the category, averaging 175.4 ground yards per contest.

As it turns out, the Broncos are getting an incredible bang for their buck. On Friday, KTVB was able to obtain the contract details for Koetter's deal.

Boise State's previous offensive coordinator made an annual salary of $270,000. Koetter will receive a prorated amount based off that figure for a 14-week period, running from Sept. 25 to Dec. 31.

In the end, that works out to be $72,693.60. Koetter also has a few incentives built in:

Mountain Division title: 2% of prorated salary ($1,453.87)

Mountain West Championship: 6% of prorated salary ($4,361.62)

Non-NY6 bowl win: 4% of prorated salary ($2,907.44)

Koetter has made it clear that this is a one-time thing and he intends to slide back into retirement when the season is over.

Back on Oct. 3, Koetter explained his decision to accept the massive commitment of offensive coordinator. The former NFL coach rejoined the Broncos' staff as an offensive analyst in July.

"You know, when Andy [Avalos] asked me to do it, I knew it was going to be a big lifestyle change, because in this business, you're kind of all in, or all out. I felt like I could maybe make a difference and maybe help, and fill an obligation to the program," Koetter said. "I learned a long time ago that all you can ask of players, a unit, a team is to achieve up to their talent level. You know, the offense was not doing that and we didn't do that in the first half last week either, but if this group of players just achieves up to their level of talent, the rest of it will take care of itself."