Boise State erases daunting deficit, rallies to beat San Jose State 35-27

The Broncos erased a 27-7 deficit and rattled off four-straight scores in Saturday's stunning win in front of the second-largest crowd ever at Albertsons Stadium.

BOISE, Idaho — One week after giving up a 17-0 lead in a heartbreaking loss to Memphis, Boise State erased a 17-0 deficit and rallied to beat San Jose State 35-27 Saturday night.

The tale of two halves saw the Broncos get off to a sloppy start in front of a shocked sold-out crowd at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State used both starting quarterback Taylen Green and redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen in its first three plays of offense, but the unit generated just 42 yards in the opening quarter.

Saturday's stress started with an early fumble by standout running back Ashton Jeanty, followed by a 67-yard drive from the Spartans that resulted in a Kairee Robinson 11-yard touchdown trot and 7-0 advantage over the home team.

After the ensuing kickoff, Madsen threw his first interception of the season and San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro responded with his own score from 11 yards out on the ground. Another Bronco three-and-out and a 33-yard field goal from Kyler Halvorsen quickly made it 17-0 Spartans just 15 minutes into the contest.

Boise State found an offensive spark less than two minutes later to get on the board, as Eric McAlister continued his impressive production with a 83-yard house call on a hookup with Madsen. The 10-point deficit grew to 13 after Halvorsen connected on a 27-yarder on the blue and gold's next possession.

Eyeing another score, the Broncos' nine-play, 59-yard drive was cut short at San Jose State's 18-yard line as Jeanty surprisingly coughed up a second fumble. The Spartans took advantage of the short field, with Quali Conley scoring a six-yard touchdown to go up 27-7 with less than five minutes left in the first half.

In what could be the most important drive of the game, Madsen generated 32 passing yards and 12 rushing yards to lead Boise State down the field to get the game to 27-14 at the break. The Utah native took it on a quarterback draw from eight yards out.

The second half of the homecoming game was all Broncos – completely different than the scene in the City of Trees – largely in part to an explosive effort from Green and lock-down defense.

Jeanty found his footing and broke out on a 68-yard scamper midway through the third quarter to put the Broncos in business. After playing just 10 snaps compared to Madsen's 25 in the opening 30 minutes, Green made his case with a one-yard touchdown three plays after Jeanty's getaway.

As the offense felt the wheels turn, Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson's group buckled down.

Leading 27-21, Cordeiro and Co. marched 46 yards in nine plays, draining the clock down to 1:34 in the third. On fourth-and-four from Boise State's 29-yard line, Jaylen Clark broke up a pass intended for Charles Ross to give Green the green light to take the lead.

The 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year did not disappoint, finding McAlister on a 44-yard reception before utilizing his legs to score on an 11-yard keeper to give Boise State a 28-27 lead, its first of the night.

With Albertsons Stadium fully invested once again as the LED lights flashed over The Blue, Cordeiro escaped for 14 yards on a third-and-nine to keep the Spartans scooting. The conversion came after a pair of false starts, but the Broncos bellied up again despite the hiccup.

After struggling to make open-field tackles and bring Cordeiro and San Jose State's weapons down during the first-half drought, Rodney Robinson, A'Marion McCoy and Andrew Simpson came up big on three-straight plays to end the drive.

A 54-yard punt from Alex Weir gave the Broncos the ball back with just over 10 minutes to go, still clinging to a 28-27 come-from-behind lead. Amid changing personnel, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan decided to lean on both Madsen and Green, as well as Jeanty late.

Boise State put together a drive lasting nearly seven minutes, going 80 yards in 13 plays, capped by a Green toss to tight end Riley Smith from the two-yard line. The possession featured a 21-yard carry from Madsen, a 15-yard trot by Green and a massive 16-yard run by Jeanty on fourth-and-one. Smith's touchdown grab extended the Broncos' lead to 35-27 with 3:30 remaining.

McCoy came up big again with an interception of Cordeiro two plays into the Spartans' potential game-tying drive. The Broncos had recorded just two interceptions through five games, a major talking point prior to Saturday's Mountain West showdown.

San Jose State would have another opportunity to tie the ball game after Madsen jumped on his fumble and Jonah Dalmas was unable to connect on a 54-yard field goal attempt. A sack by Boise State's leading tackler and redshirt sophomore Marco Notarainni put the game on ice.

After a nightmare start that pointed toward a 2-4 start to what has been a rollercoaster 2023 season, Boise State mounted an impressive comeback to win 35-27. The Broncos improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play ahead a trip to Fort Collins to face Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The wild win came in front of an announced attendance of 37,491, the second-largest crowd in Albertsons Stadium history.

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.