Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday

Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick Saturday at 9 a.m. on KTVB Channel 7 and online at 5 p.m. on The Blue for an in-depth preview of Boise State vs. San Jose State.

BOISE, Idaho — Whether you are tailgating bright and early or taking in college football from your couch, get ready for Boise State's Saturday night showdown against San Jose State with the official TV station for Bronco Nation.

KTVB's first Bronco Roundup Game Day Show with Sports Director Jay Tust and Sports Reporter Brady Frederick will be live from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

The second exclusive pre-game show airs from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel, KTVB+ and the KTVB mobile app. Tust and Frederick will be live on The Blue, showcasing the sights and sounds of homecoming and parent and family weekend with a sold-out crowd.

From an up-close look at players warming up on the field, to matchup storylines and standouts to watch, the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show provides an in-depth preview of what to expect as Boise State hosts San Jose State. The show also includes feature stories, last-second injury updates, interviews with leaders of Boise State Athletics and more.

As reported by KTVB, Taylen Green will be the first quarterback out on the field Saturday, marking his 16th-straight start dating back to last season. Sources also told Tust that redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen will likely play a significant amount against the Spartans, however, individual performance and the “flow of the game” will dictate how much either quarterback is used.

Green was pulled in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Memphis. He completed 12-of-24 passes for 200 yards and turned eight carries into 51 yards. Head coach Andy Avalos elected to put in Madsen with the Broncos trailing 28-17. He immediately led back-to-back scoring drives and finished 11-of-14 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Tust and Frederick will break down the quarterback situation and what to expect behind center on KTVB Channel 7 Saturday morning and again online Saturday evening. The shows will differ in content, with the duo on The Blue at 5 p.m. providing updates on what they see in warmups, including the status of linebacker DJ Schramm, running back George Holani, safety Alexander Teubner and others.

Check out KTVB's Game Day Guide for more information on Saturday's matchup, how to watch and listen to the game, predictions, individual and team statistics, a fan guide for those headed to Albertsons Stadium and more.

KTVB will live stream Boise State's post-game press conference with Avalos and select Bronco players on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app Saturday immediately following the end of the game.

Post-game interviews will also be posted online shortly after the press conference ends, so fans can watch whenever and wherever they want. Stay tuned to KTVB.COM Saturday night for a game recap, extended highlights, a photo gallery and comments from Boise State vs. San Jose State.

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.