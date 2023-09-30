Despite an early lead, Boise State falls to Memphis 32-35

The Broncos (2-3) led 17-0 with five minutes left to play in the second quarter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Boise State got off to an early start in their final non-conference game of the season Saturday, but it wasn't enough to beat non-conference foe Memphis.

The Broncos led 17-0 with five minutes left in the second quarter, but two quick touchdowns by the Tigers gave Boise State a 17-14 lead heading into halftime.

The Broncos changed quarterbacks in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt sophomore Taylen Green completed 12 of 24 passes for 200 yards before redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen took over.

Madsen led a five-play drive, culminating in an Ashton Jeanty receiving touchdown.

Madsen then connected with Stef Cobbs on a two-point conversion, narrowing Memphis' lead 28-25.

On the next drive, Memphis spent over six minutes going downfield. The Tigers would ultimately score, extending their lead to 10.

On the following drive, Madsen would connect with Jeanty for his second touchdown pass of the game.

Boise State attempted an on-side kick in the final 40 seconds, but Memphis recovered. They would take a knee to win the game.

Madsen finished the day completing 11 of 14 passes for 175 yards.

Jeanty scored two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in the loss.

The Broncos will host San Jose State on Saturday, October 7 at Albertsons Stadium.

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.