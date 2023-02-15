TuSTATS: Bronco defense guards the throne, Shaver nears 1k

Boise State leads the Mountain West in preventing points in conference games and overall. Plus, Marcus Shaver Jr. is only 16 points shy of 1,000 points as a Bronco.

BOISE, Idaho — If defense wins championships, then it's likely the key for Boise State men's basketball to defend its throne in the Mountain West.

The Broncos have limited opponents to shoot just 40.4% against them this season, best in the league by a pretty wide margin.

Defense FG% Allowed - in MW:

1. Boise State: 40.4%

T2. SJSU: 41.8%

T2. Nevada: 41.8%

4. SDSU: 42.5%

T5. Utah State: 43.2%

T5. UNLV: 43.2%

Boise State also leads the league in preventing points, both in conference games specifically (64.4), and overall (61.2).

Fewest PPG Allowed - in MW:

1. Boise State: 61.2

2. Fresno State: 65.4

3. SDSU: 65.8

4. SJSU: 66.2

5. Nevada: 66.5

The Broncos are especially talented at defending the three. They don't just lead the Mountain West, but they rank in the top 10 nationally.

Lowest 3-PT FG% Allowed - in NCAA:

1. Tennessee, SEC: 24.2%

2. Alabama, SEC: 26.3%

3. Houston, AAC: 26.5%

4. Auburn, SEC: 27.1%

5. Hawaii, Big West: 27.9%

T6. St. Bonaventure, A10: 28.0%

T6. Boise State, MW: 28.0%

Why am I emphasizing this now?

Well, with six games left in the regular season, Boise State still must go through five of the top scoring offenses in the Mountain West. At the moment, the lone exception is San Jose State, who is also the only conference opponent to visit ExtraMile Arena and not lose by double-digits this season.

Highest Scoring Team Averages – in MW:

1. 80.6 - New Mexico (Feb. 22)

2. 79.0 - Utah State (March 4)

3. 75.5 - UNLV (Feb. 19)

4. 74.6 - SDSU (Feb. 28)

5. 73.8 - Colorado State (Tonight)

CLOSE SHAVE FROM 1K

Boise State senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. is only 16 points shy of 1,000 career points in a Bronco uniform. When he inevitably gets there, he will become the 33rd player in program history to eclipse that milestone.

Shaver has averaged 13.8 PPG in five career games vs Colorado State.

Boise State is 14-3 when Shaver scores at least 16 points over the last two seasons.

SHOOT YOUR SHOT

Shaver is starting to heat up, especially from three. After shooting just 25.4% from behind the arc over his first 17 appearances this season, he is 6-of-14 (42.9%) over his last three games combined.

Shaver already leads the Broncos in rebounds, assists, and steals, and is beginning to play his best basketball of the season, according to head coach Leon Rice.

“He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached,” Rice said. “It’s going to come together. All of it. And when it does, look out.”

IS BUZO ABOUT TO BREAKOUT?

Boise State junior Chibuzo Agbo is due.

After shooting 48.8% from three over his first nine games in Mountain West play, he's gone 0-for-12 in the last three games combined.

Furthermore, Agbo had arguably the best game of his career the last time he played against Colorado State. He scored 17 points, went 4-of-9 from three, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out a career-high seven assists.

ROAD WHOAS

The Boise State men’s basketball team has a .650 winning percentage in true road games over the last two seasons combined, tied for 11th-best in the NCAA.

The Broncos have 13 total true road wins, two more than anything other Mountain West school in that span.

