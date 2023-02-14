Finalized contracts for Danielson, Hamden seek approval from Idaho State Board of Education this week

Spencer Danielson is getting a new two-year deal worth at least $875,000. Bush Hamdan's term sheet agreed to pay him $825,000 over the next two years.

BOISE, Idaho — The contracts for both Boise State football defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Bush Hamden will seek approval from the Idaho State Board of Education this week.

Danielson, who has been on staff with the Broncos since 2017, is getting a new two-year deal worth at least $875,000. He will make $425,000 in year one, and $450,000 in year two.

The term sheet that Hamden signed back in December agreed to pay him $825,000 over the next two years. Hamden, who graduated from Boise State in 2008, most recently served as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Missouri. He is set to make $400,000 in year one, and $425,000 in year two.

The contracts for both coordinators include buyouts with particularly steep figures should they choose to leave early for another program within the league.

Danielson Buyout Agreement

Year One (March 1 - Feb. 29, 2024):

In Conference: $425,000

Non-Conference: $212,500

Professional League: $106,250

Year Two (March 1 - Feb. 28, 2025):

In Conference: $225,000

Non-Conference: $112,500

Professional League: $56,250

Hamden Buyout Agreement

Year One (March 1 - Feb. 29, 2024):

In Conference: $400,000

Non-Conference: $200,000

Professional League: $100,000

Year Two (March 1 - Feb. 28, 2025):

In Conference: $212,500

Non-Conference: $106,250

Professional League: $53,125

Both contracts will also include incentives for academic and athletic achievements within the program. Danielson and Hamden could each get a 3-6% bonus depending on the team’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), along with a 2% bonus for participating in a conference championship game, 6% for winning the conference championship game, and another 4% for wining a non-New Year’s Six bowl game. This specific supplement pay is cumulative and will not exceed $25,000 per contract year.

In addition, Danielson and Hamden could be eligible for additional incentives if the Broncos participate in either a New Year’s Six bowl game or the College Football Playoff. Those bonuses would range from 2-12% depending on if Boise State were to win.

If approved, both contracts will be the richest in program history for their respective positions.

The Idaho State Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Boise.