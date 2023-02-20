Four Broncos score double figures as Boise State beats UNLV

Marcus Shaver, Max Rice and Naje Smith led the way for the Broncos. Next up: New Mexico comes to town Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Led by Marcus Shaver Jr.'s 19 points, the Boise State Broncos defeated the UNLV Rebels 73-69 Sunday night for their 21st win of the season.

Shaver also added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West Conference). Shaver was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. One of those free throws, in the first half, put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career at Boise State. He went 6-for-6 from the line in the final minute-and-a-half to help the Broncos clinch the win.

Max Rice scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from three-point range, and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Sunday was the 11th game in which Rice reached double figures before halftime.

Naje Smith shot 4-of-6 from the field and hit all five of his free throws to finish with 13 points.

Also scoring in double figures was sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart, who tallied 11 points.

Elijah Harkless led the way for the Rebels (16-11, 5-10) with 14 points and two steals. UNLV also got 14 points from Shane Nowell. In addition, Jordan McCabe had nine points and two steals.

Boise State went into halftime ahead of UNLV 38-32. Rice scored 12 points in the half. Shaver led Boise State with 12 points in the second half. The Broncos were outscored by two points in the second half, but hung on for the victory.

With Sunday's win, Boise State has won seven straight games against UNLV and eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

Next up for Boise State: The Broncos host New Mexico Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in ExtraMile Arena. The game will be televised on FS1.

