Shaver goes for 1,000 as Boise State hosts UNLV for Sunday showdown

Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr. sits just one point shy of 1,000 in a Bronco uniform. The standout guard looks to hit the milestone early against UNLV on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation has three opportunities remaining to see the Boise State men's basketball team in action at ExtraMile Arena this season. On Sunday, the Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MW) welcome UNLV to the City of Trees for a 7 p.m. showdown.

For those who attend, it could be a milestone night to remember against the Runnin' Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MW). Fifth-year guard Marcus Shaver Jr. sits just one point shy of 1,000 career points in a Bronco uniform.

Shaver has stuffed the stat sheet all season. He is one of just three players in the country to average at least 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the 2022-2023 campaign.

In his second game back from injury, Shaver scored 15 points to go along with 5 rebounds in the Broncos' 80-78 win over Colorado State in Fort Collins. According to Boise State head coach Leon Rice, with just a month left in Shaver's collegiate career, he senses the best is yet to come.

"That's a 'we will see statement,' but I'm with you on it. That's special to see with seniors, and you usually do see that with the guys that have fought through a lot stuff, and have been there, and basketball means a lot to them," Rice said. "As a coach, that's what you want. I them to be able to play their best going down the stretch of their senior year. That means they continue to improve their whole career here, and that's what we're about."

#BoiseState senior G Marcus Shaver, Jr. has stuffed that stat sheet all season long...



13.4 PTS | 6.1 REB | 4.0 AST | 1.5 STL



He's 𝟭 𝙊𝙁 𝟯 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙔 averaging 13+ PTS, 6+ REB, 4+ AST and 1.5+ STL this season.#TuSTATS pic.twitter.com/0DbUkgAaBF — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 18, 2023

In Boise State's first meeting against UNLV back on Jan. 11, Tyson Degenhart's second-consecutive double-double powered the Broncos to a 84-66 win at the Thomas & Mack Center. The sophomore forward scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists in the victory.

The Broncos are 11-1 in home games this season, with their only loss coming to South Dakota State back in November 2022. The Runnin' Rebels are 4-4 on the road, and look to end a two-game skid on Sunday.

UNLV dropped its last game against San Jose State 75-66 on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas. The Rebels are led by Elijah Harkless, who is averaging 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing.

Based on the latest social media posts from Boise State men's basketball game, Sunday's showdown could bring a jam-packed crowd to ExtraMile Arena. The contest will air on FS1 at 7 p.m.

𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡 𝟱𝟬 tickets remain in the lower level! Get your tickets 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬!



LET’S PACK THE X!



🎟️ https://t.co/ONjTeWoDOn#BleedBlue #UnbreakableCulture⛓️ pic.twitter.com/0P39Xv4T17 — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 17, 2023

Watch more Boise State Basketball: