Boise State tops Colorado State 80-78 for win No. 20

BOISE, Idaho — Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and came up with a block as time expired as Boise State beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night in Fort Collins.

Degenhart blocked Colorado State's John Tonje with two seconds left as he attempted a 3-pointer for the chance to win it. After dealing with foul trouble early, Degenhart rolled in the second half and also grabbed six rebounds.

Fifth-year forward Naje Smith scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. He also had seven rebounds for the Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MWC).

Ram standout Patrick Cartier cut the Broncos' lead to 77-75 with 1:20 play, before Smith drilled both free throws on a one-and-one to give Boise State some breathing room up 79-75.

Two three-pointers in the final two minutes from Colorado State (11-15, 3-10 MWC) point guard Isaiah Stevens got the game within one, before Degenhart went to the line. The poised post sealed the deal with his block on Tonje after missing the second free throw to give Boise State the 80-78 win.

#BoiseState is back up to No. 23 in the NET rankings (⬆️1), second highest in the Mountain West. The Broncos have now won 10 of their last 12 games.



Also…

• KenPom: 28 (↔️)

• BPI: 36 (↔️)

• Sagarin: 44 (↔️)

• Torvik: 27 (⬇️3) pic.twitter.com/A8SYw8k8K4 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 16, 2023

The Rams' 13 three-pointers is the most Boise State has allowed this season. Cartier led the way for Colorado State with 18 points, while Stevens added 17 and 12 assists. Tonje scored 16 in Wednesday's loss.

In his second game back from injury, veteran ballhandler and Bronco point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points to go along with five rebounds. Shaver has scored 999 career points in a Bronco uniform and will go for 1,000 in front of Bronco Nation on Sunday.

After a shaky first half, junior guard Chibuzo Agbo rolled in the second half in Fort Collins, and wound up with 15 points on 50% shooting from the field and from behind the arc. Agbo also played more than 19 minutes in the second frame.

Wednesday's victory marks Boise State's 10th 20-win season under head coach Leon Rice.

Boise State is now tied with Nevada (20-6, 10-3 MWC) for second place in the Mountain West standings. The Broncos host UNLV (16-10, 5-9 MWC) on Sunday at 7 p.m. inside ExtraMile Arena.

