Boise State men's basketball releases full 2023-2024 schedule

The Broncos' road to a third-straight NCAA Tournament begins Nov. 7. Boise State's non-conference opponents include Clemson, Virginia Tech and Saint Mary's.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball on Thursday unveiled its full 2023-2024 season schedule, headlined by major non-conference bouts and weekend home games against some of the best programs in the Mountain West.

The Broncos, who are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, begin their season at ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 7, against Vanguard. Boise State hosts WCC power San Francisco on Nov. 12, before hitting the road for five-straight games.

Head coach Leon Rice and company put together an impressive – yet daunting – non-conference slate, one that could pay off come Selection Sunday. Boise State visits Clemson on Sunday, Nov. 19 ahead of its trip to the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

The Broncos are set to square off with Virginia Tech on Thursday, Nov. 23, to open the bracket. Other teams competing in the ESPN Events Invitational – which runs through Nov. 26 – includes Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida Atlantic, Butler, Iowa State and VCU.

Following Orlando, Boise State meets Saint Mary's in Idaho Falls on Friday, Dec. 1, inside the Mountain America Center. The Broncos return to ExtraMile Arena for four consecutive non-conference contests before facing Washington State at Spokane Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Gaels made their way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March and finished the season ranked No. 11 in the NET. The Broncos and Cougars have battled twice in neutral-site games, with Boise State winning both times.

Mountain West Conference play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 6, when the blue and orange heads south to battle San Jose State. Boise State will meet each team in the Mountain West in the City of Trees and on the road this season, except for Wyoming and UNLV. The Cowboys won't come to 'The X,' and the Broncos won't visit 'Sin City' during the 2023-2024 season.

All dates for conference games are tentative and subject to change based on TV designations by the Mountain West's broadcast partners. Currently, Boise State is scheduled to play Saturday games at ExtraMile Arena against San Diego State (Jan. 20), Utah State (Jan. 27), Air Force (Feb. 3), Fresno State (Feb. 17) and New Mexico (March 2).

Other opponents and dates for Mountain West games at home this season are Colorado State (Jan. 9), UNLV (Jan. 16), San Jose State (Feb. 20) and Nevada (March 5). The conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled for March 13 - March 16.

FULL BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE:

Vanguard - Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Boise)

San Francisco - Sunday, Nov. 12 (Boise)

Clemson - Sunday, Nov. 19 (Clemson, S.C.)

* Virginia Tech - Thursday, Nov. 23 (ESPN Invitational in Orlando)

Virginia Tech - Thursday, Nov. 23 (ESPN Invitational in Orlando)

Iowa State/VCU - Friday, Nov. 24 (ESPN Invitational in Orlando)

TBD - Sunday, Nov. 26 (ESPN Invitational in Orlando)

Saint Mary's - Friday, Dec. 1 (Idaho Falls)

Western Oregon - Saturday, Dec. 9 (Boise)

Northwestern State - Tuesday, Dec. 12 (Boise)

Cal State Fullerton - Sunday, Dec. 17 (Boise)

* Washington State - Thursday, Dec. 21 (Numerica Holiday Hoops in Spokane)

Washington State - Thursday, Dec. 21 (Numerica Holiday Hoops in Spokane)

San Jose State - Saturday, Jan. 6 (San Jose, Calif.)

Colorado State - Tuesday, Jan. 9 (Boise)

Nevada - Saturday, Jan. 13 (Reno, Nev.)

UNLV - Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Boise)

San Diego State - Saturday, Jan. 20 (Boise)

Fresno State - Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Fresno, Calif.)

Utah State - Saturday, Jan. 27 (Boise)

New Mexico - Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Air Force - Saturday, Feb. 3 (Boise)

Colorado State - Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Utah State - Saturday, Feb. 10 (Logan, Utah)

Fresno State - Saturday, Feb. 17 (Boise)

San Jose State - Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Boise)

Wyoming - Saturday, Feb. 24 (Laramie, Wyo.)

Air Force - Tuesday, Feb. 27 (USAF Academy, Colo.)

New Mexico - Saturday, March 2 (Boise)

Nevada - Tuesday, March 5 (Boise)

San Diego State - Saturday, March 9 (San Diego, Calif.)

Mountain West Championship - March 13 - March 16 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

BOLD - Home games at ExtraMile Arena

* - Neutral site games

