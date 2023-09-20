Friday Night Football: Week 5 arrives with massive southern Idaho showdowns

The high school football state playoffs are on the horizon as Week 5 arrives Thursday in southern Idaho. Follow matchups, scores and highlights here.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 high school football season has quickly reached Week 5, with less than a month of regular season contests remaining in the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). This weekend's slate includes matchups with major playoff implications and notable storylines.

5A action gets underway Thursday with a top-five matchup between No. 3 Mountain View and undefeated Boise at Dona Larsen Park. On the heels of their first 4-0 start since the 1980s, the Brave made their debut in the latest Idaho prep football media poll. The Mavericks present the biggest challenge Mike Altieri's squad has faced so far this fall.

A pair of SIC teams have non-conference games on deck Friday night. Meridian looks to pick up its third-straight win as it heads east to face off with unbeaten and second-ranked Highland. Meanwhile, Middleton plays host to Thunder Ridge out of eastern Idaho.

Week 5 includes a trio of 4A SIC battles between Skyview and Columbia (Thursday), Vallivue and Bishop Kelly, and Ridgevue and Caldwell. After suffering its first loss of the season last week and dropping out of Tuesday's rankings, Emmett eyes a bounce-back when as it welcomes Twin Falls to Gem County.

Declo hopes to improve to 5-0 on Friday and maintain its top-ranked status in the 2A poll with a win at home against 3A Gooding. Looking to keep pace with Declo is third-ranked Melba, who is also riding an undefeated start. The Mustangs travel to Vale for a Saturday evening showdown.

KTVB's Friday Night Football featuring Brady Frederick will be live with highlights and scores on Friday at 10:40 p.m. on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Scores will be updated live below during Friday's game and highlights will be added following the show. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Mountain View (3-1) at Boise (4-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Rocky Mountain (2-2) at Centennial (1-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Borah (4-1) at Owyhee (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Eagle (4-0) at Nampa (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Meridian (2-2) at Highland (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Timberline (0-4) at Capital (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Thunder Ridge (0-5) at Middleton (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

4A

Skyview (3-2) at Columbia (2-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Vallivue (1-3) at Bishop Kelly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Ridgevue (0-3) at Caldwell (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Twin Falls (3-1) at Emmett (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Minico (3-2) at Burley (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Jerome (0-4) at Canyon Ridge (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home (1-3) at Kimberly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

3A

Weiser (4-0) at Payette (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

McCall-Donnelly (3-0) at Fruitland (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Parma (0-4) at Homedale (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Gooding (1-3) at Declo (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Filer (0-4) at Wendell (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Buhl (2-2) at Wood River (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Nampa Christian (2-2) at Cole Valley Christian (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

New Plymouth (3-1) at Marsing (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Melba (3-0) at Vale (OR) | 7 p.m. Saturday

1A

Wilder (0-3) at Idaho City (0-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Hansen (0-3) at Camas County (2-1) | 4 p.m. Friday

Richfield (1-2) at North Gem (2-2) | 4 p.m. Friday

Murtaugh (3-1) at Glenns Ferry (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Challis (1-2) at Mackay (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Rimrock (1-3) at Notus (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Carey (0-3) at Oakley (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Raft River (1-2) at Valley (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Dietrich (2-1) at Hagerman (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Horseshoe Bend (3-2) at Salmon River (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Castleford (1-2) at Shoshone (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Council (2-2) at Butte County (4-0) | 5 p.m. Saturday

