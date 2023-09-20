Friday Night Football: Week 5 arrives with massive southern Idaho showdowns

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 high school football season has quickly reached Week 5, with less than a month of regular season contests remaining in the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). This weekend's slate includes matchups with major playoff implications and notable storylines.
5A action gets underway Thursday with a top-five matchup between No. 3 Mountain View and undefeated Boise at Dona Larsen Park. On the heels of their first 4-0 start since the 1980s, the Brave made their debut in the latest Idaho prep football media poll. The Mavericks present the biggest challenge Mike Altieri's squad has faced so far this fall.
A pair of SIC teams have non-conference games on deck Friday night. Meridian looks to pick up its third-straight win as it heads east to face off with unbeaten and second-ranked Highland. Meanwhile, Middleton plays host to Thunder Ridge out of eastern Idaho.
Week 5 includes a trio of 4A SIC battles between Skyview and Columbia (Thursday), Vallivue and Bishop Kelly, and Ridgevue and Caldwell. After suffering its first loss of the season last week and dropping out of Tuesday's rankings, Emmett eyes a bounce-back when as it welcomes Twin Falls to Gem County.
Declo hopes to improve to 5-0 on Friday and maintain its top-ranked status in the 2A poll with a win at home against 3A Gooding. Looking to keep pace with Declo is third-ranked Melba, who is also riding an undefeated start. The Mustangs travel to Vale for a Saturday evening showdown.
KTVB's Friday Night Football featuring Brady Frederick will be live with highlights and scores on Friday at 10:40 p.m. on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.
Scores will be updated live below during Friday's game and highlights will be added following the show. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Mountain View (3-1) at Boise (4-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Rocky Mountain (2-2) at Centennial (1-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Borah (4-1) at Owyhee (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Eagle (4-0) at Nampa (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Meridian (2-2) at Highland (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Timberline (0-4) at Capital (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Thunder Ridge (0-5) at Middleton (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
4A
Skyview (3-2) at Columbia (2-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Vallivue (1-3) at Bishop Kelly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Ridgevue (0-3) at Caldwell (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Twin Falls (3-1) at Emmett (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Minico (3-2) at Burley (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Jerome (0-4) at Canyon Ridge (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home (1-3) at Kimberly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
3A
Weiser (4-0) at Payette (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
McCall-Donnelly (3-0) at Fruitland (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Parma (0-4) at Homedale (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Gooding (1-3) at Declo (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Filer (0-4) at Wendell (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Buhl (2-2) at Wood River (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
2A
Nampa Christian (2-2) at Cole Valley Christian (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
New Plymouth (3-1) at Marsing (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Melba (3-0) at Vale (OR) | 7 p.m. Saturday
1A
Wilder (0-3) at Idaho City (0-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Hansen (0-3) at Camas County (2-1) | 4 p.m. Friday
Richfield (1-2) at North Gem (2-2) | 4 p.m. Friday
Murtaugh (3-1) at Glenns Ferry (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Challis (1-2) at Mackay (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Rimrock (1-3) at Notus (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Carey (0-3) at Oakley (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Raft River (1-2) at Valley (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Dietrich (2-1) at Hagerman (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Horseshoe Bend (3-2) at Salmon River (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Castleford (1-2) at Shoshone (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Council (2-2) at Butte County (4-0) | 5 p.m. Saturday
