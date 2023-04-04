Boise State lands former Kansas forward Cam Martin out of transfer portal

The Broncos landed 6-foot-9 forward Cam Martin, a grad transfer from the University of Kansas, on Tuesday. Martin's younger brother Alex will walk-on at Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team just found an answer to their biggest weakness for the upcoming season.

Sources confirmed the Broncos landed a commitment from 6-foot-9 forward Cam Martin, a grad transfer from the University of Kansas, on Tuesday.

This will be Martin's fourth college in seven years. (Yes, you read that right.)

Martin originally joined Jacksonville State out of high school. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 28 appearances for the Gamecocks in 2017, before transferring following his freshman season.

He then enrolled at Missouri Southern State, a Division II program in Jolpin, Mo. Martin earned All-American honors his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, scoring 2,040 total points over 86 career games. His career scoring average of 23.4 points per game ranks No. 1 all-time in program history.

BREAKING: *BIG* news for #BoiseState. BSU just landed Kansas F Cam Martin out of the transfer portal, per sources.



Martin, a 7th-year senior, transferred to KU 2 years ago. He redshirted his 1st season in Lawrence, then was forced to use a medical redshirt this year.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/F2R7prhjYr — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 4, 2023

At Missouri Southern State:

86 G | 2,040 PTS | 58.9 FG% | 38.8 3-PT FG% | 79.7 FT%

Martin tied a school-record with nine threes in a game as a sophomore against Washburn in 2019, and scored a single-game school-record 54 points against Missouri Western as a junior in 2020.

Prior to the 2021 season, Martin decided to transfer again, this time to Kansas, utilizing an extra year of eligibility due to COVID. Over the next two seasons, Martin scored just seven points in total 10 minutes in four appearances for the Jayhawks.

After redshirting his first year in Lawrence, an injury limited him to just four games during the 2022-23 campaign. As a result, Martin has regained one final year of eligibility as a medical redshirt.

In addition, Martin’s younger brother, Alex, will walk-on at Boise State, according to a source.

We can now project #BoiseState’s starting 5 for 2023-24:



G - Roddie Anderson (13.1 PPG)

G - Max Rice (14.0 PPG)

G - Chibuzo Agbo (11.5 PPG)

F - Tyson Degenhart (14.1 PPG)

F - Cam Martin (1.8 PPG)



Bench: Jace Whiting, Kobe Young, RJ Keane, etc.



Feels like it’s coming together. pic.twitter.com/woJkZX58eG — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 4, 2023

