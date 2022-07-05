Abu Kigab set to play for Toronto Raptors' NBA Summer League squad

The former Boise State basketball standout is a native of St. Catharines, Ontario and played with Team Canada at the 2017 U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State basketball standout Abu Kigab is heading to Las Vegas this week to compete with the Toronto Raptors' NBA Summer League team.

During the Broncos' historic 2022 season, Kigab averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, leading Boise State to an NCAA Tournament appearance and its first Mountain West Tournament title.

The All-Mountain West second team member agreed to join the Raptors' summer squad June 24.

Kigab is a native of St. Catharines, Ontario and played with Team Canada at the 2017 U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The dynamic forward averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds per game en route to Canada's first FIBA U19 gold medal.

Next stop : Vegas 🌴 pic.twitter.com/oSIlQB39MM — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 5, 2022

In Boise State's final eight contests of 2022 - including the Mountain West Tournament and the Broncos' first March Madness appearance since 2014 - Kigab tallied five 20-point games.

The Canadian also earned Mountain West Championship Most Valuable Player, averaging 14.7 points in three games in Las Vegas.

The 2022 NBA Summer League runs July 7 - July 17. Kigab and the Raptors will compete at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion July 9 - July 15. Tipoff times and broadcast information for Toronto's four pool games is included below:

July 9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 1:30 p.m. on NBA TV

July 12 vs. Chicago Bulls - 3 p.m. on NBA TV

July 13 vs. Utah Jazz - 6 p.m. on ESPNU

July 15 vs. Miami Heat - 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Former #BoiseState star @AbuKigab will get his shot in the NBA Summer League with the #Raptors.



The Tournament will take place July 7-17 in Las Vegas.



It looks like Toronto’s first game will be Saturday, July 9. https://t.co/Rtks9nVLx3 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 24, 2022

Watch more Boise State Basketball: