Former Boise State football player killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning.

According to Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. as a nightclub was letting out in the area of 15th Street and L Street.

Police say the shooting left one person dead and four injured. According to Lester, the four injured victims are being treated at local hospitals.

The Natomas Unified School District identified the victim killed in the shooting as Inderkum High School staff member Greg Grimes.

"We are saddened by the news of the passing of Greg Grimes," the district wrote in a statement. "Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends, and all the individuals he connected with through his work at Inderkum High School. "

Grimes attended Boise State University from 2008 - 2012 and was a defensive lineman for the Broncos.

Sacramento police say J Street, L Street and 16th Street are closed as they investigate the shooting.

Police are also asking for the community's help and are looking for any video evidence that might have been captured during the shooting. Any evidence can be uploaded to the Sacramento Police Department Evidence Submission Portal HERE.

"What we know now is very limited and we certainly hope to share more as this investigation continues," said Lester.

According to the Inderkum High School Football team's website, Grimes began coaching football at the school in 2017. Prior to his coaching career, Grimes graduated from Inderkum High School in 2008 and then graduated from Boise State University.

I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed. — Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) July 4, 2022

Today our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss. We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes. My prayers goes out to his family through this difficult time. 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/u9TzSd2iAh — Reginald Harris (@CoachHarris_22) July 4, 2022

