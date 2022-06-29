Owyhee's Carson Rasmussen commits to Boise State: 'It's a really special place'

"I think it's awesome that I'm representing my hometown," Rasmussen said. "I have a lot of pride with that, staying home and representing Boise State."

BOISE, Idaho — The momentum continued for Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and the Broncos Monday, landing another class of 2023 commitment after adding four commits in as many days last week.

For the first time in this 2023 class, the Broncos landed one from their own backyard.

6-5, 296-pound offensive lineman Carson Rasmussen from Owyhee High School announced his commitment to Boise State on Twitter Monday.

Rasmussen started at tackle every game last fall for the Storm in the program's first season. According to 247 Sports, the Treasure Valley product chose Boise State over the likes of San Diego State, Air Force, Army and others.

It has been a quick week or so for Rasmussen, who earned an offer from the Broncos shortly after a camp on The Blue. The Owyhee big man visited Boise State last weekend, before electing to make the call Monday.

Rasmussen called the opportunity to represent his hometown "awesome," and added he has "a lot of pride" in staying home to wear the blue and orange.

"That just made my decision even easier. For all my family to come support me in all my games is just a huge factor for me. It's a way of repaying them for all their time and effort they put into me," Rasmussen said. "Why Boise State? It's just a really special place. Having family members that went there and just seeing that even NFL players still come back, it's kind of not a four-year commitment, but like a lifetime commitment."

Rasmussen is the Broncos' eighth known commitment in the class of 2023.