2022 Southern Idaho college commitments signing list

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BAKER
Sydney Lamb (Cross Country) - Carroll College
BISHOP KELLY
Caden Casagrande (Baseball) - Washington State University
BOISE
Logan Smith (Soccer) - Stanford University
Mason Lawyer (Track) - Washington State University
Riley Gibson ( Soccer) - Carleton College
Sophie HIlls (Soccer) - University of Portland
Liam Murray (Cross Country & Track) - Dartmouth University
BORAH
Jayden McNeal (Basketball) - Eastern Washington University
BURLEY
Amari Whiting (Basketball) - University of Oregon (2023)
COLE VALLEY
Samantha Wind (Soccer - Kuna) - Trinity Christian College
2022 Signing Day
EAGLE
Bret Housel (Baseball) - Mesa Community College
Austin Spoklie (Lacrosse) - Aurora University
GOODING
Colston Loveland (Football) - University of Michigan
MERIDIAN
Cade White (Wrestling) - Oregon State University
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Avery McBride (Soccer) - Boise State University
Naya Ojukwu (Volleyball) - University of Utah
Cydney Ziegler (Soccer) - Point Loma Nazarene University
Natalie Oyler (Lacrosse) - Dominican University
NAMPA
Piper Curry (Basketball) - Lewis & Clark College
Audrah Radford (Volleyball) - Utah State University
OWYHEE
Jake Payne (Basketball) - Colorado State University (2023)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Jada Torpey (Soccer) - Utah State University
Tryne Tamminge (Soccer) - Idaho State University
Nadia Kincaid (Soccer) - Boise State University
SKYVIEW
Eden Bower (Volleyball) - BYU
Alex Acevedo (Volleyball) - University of Oregon (2024)
TIMBERLINE
Logan Miller (Baseball) - Oregon State University
Sophie Glancey (Basketball) - Northern Arizona University
Hayden Wilsey (Soccer) - Boise State University
Audrey Taylor (Basketball) - Northern Arizona University
VALLIVUE
Brooke Garman (Volleyball) - Central Washington University
