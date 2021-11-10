x
High School

2022 Southern Idaho college commitments signing list

An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level.
Naya Ojukwu (Mountain View) - University of Utah volleyball

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.  

BAKER

Sydney Lamb (Cross Country) - Carroll College

BISHOP KELLY

Caden Casagrande (Baseball) - Washington State University

BOISE

Logan Smith (Soccer) - Stanford University

Mason Lawyer (Track) - Washington State University

Riley Gibson ( Soccer) - Carleton College

Sophie HIlls (Soccer) - University of Portland

Liam Murray (Cross Country & Track) - Dartmouth University

BORAH

Jayden McNeal (Basketball) - Eastern Washington University

BURLEY

Amari Whiting (Basketball) - University of Oregon (2023)

COLE VALLEY

Samantha Wind (Soccer - Kuna) - Trinity Christian College

Avery McBride (Mountain View) - Boise State University soccer

EAGLE

Bret Housel (Baseball) - Mesa Community College

Austin Spoklie (Lacrosse) - Aurora University

GOODING

Colston Loveland (Football) - University of Michigan

MERIDIAN

Cade White (Wrestling) - Oregon State University

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Avery McBride (Soccer) - Boise State University

Naya Ojukwu (Volleyball) - University of Utah

Cydney Ziegler (Soccer) - Point Loma Nazarene University

Natalie Oyler (Lacrosse) - Dominican University

NAMPA

Piper Curry (Basketball) - Lewis & Clark College

Audrah Radford (Volleyball) - Utah State University 

OWYHEE

Jake Payne (Basketball) - Colorado State University (2023)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Jada Torpey (Soccer) - Utah State University

Tryne Tamminge (Soccer) - Idaho State University

Nadia Kincaid (Soccer) - Boise State University

SKYVIEW

Eden Bower (Volleyball) - BYU

Alex Acevedo (Volleyball) - University of Oregon (2024)

TIMBERLINE

Logan Miller (Baseball) - Oregon State University 

Sophie Glancey (Basketball) - Northern Arizona University

Hayden Wilsey (Soccer) - Boise State University

Audrey Taylor (Basketball) - Northern Arizona University 

VALLIVUE

Brooke Garman (Volleyball) - Central Washington University

