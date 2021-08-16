Idaho State's Holt Arena to undergo two-year renovation project, get new turf

The 50-year-old facility will get new seating, elevators, improvements to the entryways, and the addition of hospitality suites, club space, and premium seating.

POCATELLO, Idaho — The fan experience at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University is about to get a major upgrade.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced Monday that the indoor arena will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes a new and fully branded turf.

There will also be new seating, elevators, improvements to the entryways, and the addition of donor hospitality suites, club space, and premium seating. Renovations will also improve accessibility at the more than 50-year-old facility.

The project is being fully funded by Idaho Central Credit Union.

Satterlee made the announcement during his annual fall address to faculty and staff.

“Holt Arena has been home to fantastic moments from our university’s history,” Satterlee said. “Now it is time for an upgrade, and I cannot imagine a better partner to make this happen. ICCU is a partner in the truest sense of the word, and their generous commitment to our success is phenomenal.”

The project is expected to take about two years to complete. The new turf is currently being designed and should be installed prior to the 2022 football season. The rest of the renovations are expected to be complete by August 2023.

“It’s no secret that we love ISU, and this investment shows our commitment to the University and our community,” said Kent Oram, President and CEO of ICCU. “For more than 50 years, the Holt Arena has brought people together for many amazing events. Accessibility is so important and will allow everyone the ability to attend events here. We are proud to make this investment on behalf of our members and team members, many of whom are graduates or students of Idaho State. Go Bengals!”

Last year, Idaho State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holt Arena. Over the years, the 12,000-seat venue has been home to commencements, championship football and basketball games, and concerts. Holt Arena has also been an important venue for the community, hosting high school football games, graduations, rodeos, and more, including a visit by a U.S. president.

“Holt Arena is the most iconic building on our campus, and I am incredibly excited that this tremendous investment will solidify its legacy for the next 50 years,” said Pauline Thiros, ISU Athletic Director. “These enhancements will not only dramatically improve the game-day environment but are paramount to elevating the program and the experience of our student-athletes.”

Holt Arena was the vision of former ISU Athletic Director Milton “Dubby'' Holt, who saw the unique dome as a solution to get more fans to football games by playing at night in a covered arena. The arena, originally known as the Minidome, cost $2.8 million to construct, and was funded through student fees after the student body voted to support the project. The doors opened to fans on Sept. 26, 1970.

Thiros said ISU Athletics has seen a number of recent improvements funded by charitable gifts, including locker room renovations for golf, volleyball, football and tennis. They have also added a state-of-the-art film room in Reed Gym, and an indoor golf simulator and practice facility.

Last month, Idaho State broke ground on the $11.5 million ICCU Bengal Alumni Center, which is being constructed just north of Holt Arena. The new 26,281 square-foot building will serve as a meeting place and events center for alumni, students, and friends of the university, and will be the home of the ISU Sports Hall of Fame. Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

