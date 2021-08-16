Ahead of their season opener, Boise State and UCF land outside of preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Boise State and UCF were joined by three of the Broncos' other 2021 opponents in receiving votes in the poll.

BOISE, Idaho — After a shortened and disappointing 2020 season, which will forever need a massive asterisk next to it, the Boise State Broncos are now in the middle of Fall Camp, just weeks away from their season opener against the University of Central Florida on Sept. 2.

On Monday, the first preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released. Boise State received seven votes, landing in the ninth spot outside of the Top 25, but five spots ahead of Central Florida, which only received five votes.

With 107 votes, the Oklahoma State Cowboys of the Big 12 landed just outside of the Top 25. The Cowboys travel to Albertsons Stadium to play the Broncos on Sept 18. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. MT.

Boise State last played Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2018, during quarterback Brett Rypien's senior season. The Cowboys' suffocating defense lead to a 44-21 loss for the Broncos.

The Nevada Wolfpack also received seven votes in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, tied with the Broncos. The two WAC-era rivals square off on Oct. 2 at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2. The kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Brigham Young University Cougars, who will host Boise State on Oct. 9, received six votes in the preseason poll, falling just behind the Broncos. In the 2020 season, BYU thrashed Boise State 51-17 after the Broncos' offense struggled with its third and fourth-string quarterbacks thrown under center.

In the larger race for the Group of Five's top ranking in the College Football Playoff, the Cincinnati Bearcats have clawed their way into the top ten of the preseason poll.

The Preseason #APTop25 is out and #BoiseState is on the outside looking in. They received seven total points, the same as #Nevada.



Top Group of 5 Teams:

8. #Cincinnati

22. #CoastalCarolina

23. #LouisanaLafayette



…it’s going to be really hard to catch the Bearcats. pic.twitter.com/WauSstFjvr — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 16, 2021

The Bearcats were ranked eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, followed by two teams from the Sun Belt Conference; the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at No. 22 and the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana Lafayette at No. 23.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Chanticleers don't play each other in Sun Belt Conference play in 2021.

In an American Conference matchup, Cincinnati will host Central Florida on Oct. 16. Last season after finishing the season as the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, the Bearcats went 9-1, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, 24-21.

For the 2021 season to be magical for Boise State, the Broncos will need to shine in the spotlight against likely Top 25 foes and hold onto always-elusive momentum if they start strong against Central Florida in Orlando on Sept. 2.

After a whole new coaching staff was hired in the offseason, the preseason may be too early for Bronco Nation to worry about jockeying for the top position in any top 25 rankings. However, Boise State's schedule lends itself well in the battle for a New Years 6 bowl if the Broncos can string together a winning streak. But that if is also going to need a massive asterisk next to it.