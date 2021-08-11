All Idaho public universities to reinstate face mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status

After talking with the Idaho State Board of Education, all of Idaho's four-year public universities will now require face masks, indoors and crowded outdoor areas.

BOISE, Idaho — Less than two weeks after Boise State University announced everyone on campus is urged to wear a face mask, the university reinstated a face mask mandate for indoor spaces and crowded outdoor areas.

The new requirement isn't limited to just Boise State, however: All of Idaho's four-year public research universities will also require face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement goes into effect on Aug. 12.

The face mask requirement is one of the mitigation tactics the university is taking in order to minimize the chances that COVID-19 causes major disruptions to football games, student events, and social gatherings.

Boise State's first football game at Albertsons Stadium this upcoming season is on Sept. 10 against UTEP at 7:30 p.m. MT. Officials told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust that if a football game were to be held now, the face mask requirement would extend to fans at Albertsons Stadium.

"We have been preparing for a full-capacity Albertsons Stadium for months, but have also been upfront about being able to adjust if necessary," Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said in a statement. "Having already been through a season of fluidity in dealing with COVID-19, we will be prepared for whatever guidelines and parameters are established by the appropriate health authorities for all home events."

The announcement comes after the Gem State reported the most COVID-19 cases since mid-January when the vaccine rollout was just beginning.

In Boise State's announcement, the university cited the rapid spread and contagiousness of the delta variant as the reason the face-covering requirement was returning.

"Since the Delta variant poses a significant risk to the health and safety of campuses and communities across the state, after consultation with the Idaho State Board of Education and our sister institutions, all state 4-year public research universities are reinstating campus facial covering requirements," the university wrote in a statement.

University officials added that getting one of the widely available COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to "protect yourself, your friends and loved ones, as well as our community."

Boise State is also holding a vaccination clinic, which is free and open to the general public. To find a vaccination clinic and schedule an appointment, click here.

Other Idaho public universities that are implementing another face-covering requirement include the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis and Clark State College.

In a statement, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said he hoped the 2021-2022 academic school year would be more like schools years prior to the pandemic but the spread of the delta variant was "extremely concerning."

"With this information in mind, and based on the current health data, we are amending our on-campus guidance for face coverings to best support in-person instruction and on-campus activities," he wrote.

Satterlee added that the requirement does not apply to people alone in a private office, campus residence or workspace.

The University of Idaho encouraged all Vandals to get vaccinated prior to the start of the school year in its announcement. People can pre-register for vaccination clinics at the university here.

Officials from the university added that students will not be required to be tested for COVID-19 before the start of class.

If things improve, officials say, the universities will reconsider the requirements frequently.

