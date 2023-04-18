Idaho's Everett Sheen earns John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year

Sheen and the Steelheads set ECHL season records this year in wins (58), points (119), home wins (32) and tied for second all-time with 26 road wins.

BOISE, Idaho — On the eve of their ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs first-round matchup, the first-place Steelheads collected some well-deserved hardware. On Tuesday, Idaho's Everett Sheen claimed the John Brophy Award, given to the ECHL's Coach of the Year.

The Steelheads' Director of Hockey Operations and head coach is just the second Idaho leader to receive the honor, joining Derek Laxdal (2009-2010).

Idaho rolls into the playoffs as Brabham Cup (regular season) and ECHL Mountain Division champions, with an impressive 119 points – 16 more than the second-place Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Steelheads earned 44 more points this season than the 2021-2022 campaign, marking the eighth-best single-season improvement by an ECHL franchise ever.

In his third season as Idaho's head coach, Sheen picked up his 100th career win on Jan. 15. The ECHL's John Brophy Award is voted on by coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members throughout the league.

Additionally, the Idaho Steelheads were recognized as the ECHL's Hockey Operations Department of the Year. Anyone who has experienced the sold-out environment of Idaho Central Arena knows the Steelies provide an electric hockey experience.

The Steelheads set ECHL season records this year in wins (58), points (119), home wins (32) and tied for second all-time with 26 road wins. Idaho also tied the second-best ECHL mark for a single-season in goals against average (2.13) fewest goals against (153).

No. 1 Idaho hosts the fourth-seeded Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4) on Wednesday and Friday in the first round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Utah finished in fourth in the Mountain Division this year, behind the Steelheads, Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks.

The entire playoff bracket can be viewed by clicking here.

