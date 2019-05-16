MERIDIAN, Idaho — After suffering a skull fracture in the 5A district championship game, Mountain View senior Riley Harrison is back home after spending four days in the ICU.

He was released on Mother's Day, where he was greeted with dozens of cards and posters from teams across the state, even a signed baseball bat from the Eagle High baseball team.

Riley's father Steve spoke with KTVB Wednesday, just one day before the 2019 state baseball tournament.

"He is doing just awesome," Steve said. "You ask him questions and he knows the answers. His recognition is still a little off. It's just going to take time."

He says Riley is very sensitive to light and sound, and currently has partial hearing loss in one of his ears.

"Right now, he's got blood in his interior ear and they're talking about some hearing loss there, but when the blood finally does dissipate, he could be 100% in hearing. That's the one thing they're really not sure about," Steve said.

But Steve says he's hopeful Riley’s condition will continue to improve to the point that he feels comfortable attending one of the Mavericks’ state games this week.

If not, he says the family plans to watch a live stream of the game from home through IdahoSports.com.

Doctors believe it will take Riley about six months to fully recover, ultimately allowing him to continue playing in college.

"The bone will heal faster than the mind," Steve added.

Riley has signed a letter of intent to play at Columbia Basin Community College next spring.

Mountain View opens up the 5A state tournament against Madison at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

