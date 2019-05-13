BOISE, Idaho — Due to rain in the forecast, some 5A game times have moved up and locations have changed. See changes in bold below.

5A

Thursday, May 16

TICKETS: $7 adults, $5 students (with activity card), $4 seniors & military

at Hawks Memorial Stadium

Mountain View (24-2)* vs. Madison (9-16) - 9 a.m.

Lewiston (13-7)* vs. Eagle (16-10) - 11:30 a.m.

at Capital High School

Rocky Mountain (19-6) vs. Boise (6-20) - 9 a.m.

Highland (19-6-1)* vs. Capital (13-16) - 11:30 a.m.

***Due to rain in the forecast, game times have moved up and locations have changed. See bolded notes.

4A

at Vallivue High School

Thursday, May 16

Bonneville (21-6)* vs. Kuna (16-8) - 10 a.m.

Lakeland (11-2)* vs. Minico (24-3) - 1 p.m.

Twin Falls (21-5)* vs. Idaho Falls (19-5) - 4 p.m.

Bishop Kelly (23-4)* vs. Burley (12-17) - 7 p.m.

3A

at Melaleuca Field (Idaho Falls)

Thursday, May 16

Timberlake (16-8-1)* vs. Marsh Valley (15-5)* - 10 a.m.

Homedale (16-9)* vs. South Fremont (21-5) - 1 p.m.

Kimberly (18-4)* vs. Weiser (12-12) - 4 p.m.

Priest River (6-13) vs. Sugar-Salem (17-11)* - 7 p.m.

2A

at Orofino High School

Thursday, May 16

Malad (21-2)* vs. Declo (7-14)* - 10 a.m. PDT

Nampa Christian (20-5)*# vs. Cole Valley (19-4) - 12:30 p.m. PDT

Melba (19-5) vs. Challis-Mackay (18-3)* - 3 p.m. PDT

Grangeville (13-8) vs. Firth (20-4) - 6:15 p.m. PDT

1A

at Glenns Ferry High School

Friday, May 17

Horseshoe Bend (14-11) vs. Lapwai (12-7) - 9 a.m.

Prairie (14-6) vs. Clearwater Valley (13-6) - 11:30 a.m.

Potlatch (19-2)* vs. TBD - 2:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry (13-9)* vs. TBD - 5 p.m.

*district champion

#2018 state champion