An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BISHOP KELLY
Lauren Elwer (Soccer) - Gonzaga University
Evelyn Elwer (Soccer) - Point Loma Nazarene University
Laura Lockard (Softball) - Dixie State University
Tatum Seastrand (Soccer) - Boise State University
Jaylynn Stinson (Softball) - Northwest Nazarene University
Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)
BOISE
Payton Baracat (Soccer) - Boise State University
Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland (2021)
BORAH
Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah
Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah
BURLEY
Makayla Tolman (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)
CAPITAL
Ethan Horner (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho
CENTENNIAL
Grace Pekovich (Soccer) - University of Hawaii
COLUMBIA
Rachael Driskell (Volleyball) - Idaho State University
DECLO
Keegan Duncan (Football) - Boise State University
EAGLE
Noelle Foster (Softball) - Weber State University
Kate Kukla (Softball) - University of Texas at El Paso
Meghan Boyd (Basketball) - University of Denver
Olivia Smith (Soccer) - BYU
Gabi Peters (Softball) - Stanford University
Jaxie Klucewich (Softball) - University of Montana
Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)
Sierra Horton (Softball) - College of Southern Idaho
FRUITLAND
Jonathon Fagen (Wrestling) - Cornell University
MIDDLETON
Abby Furrow (Soccer) - Corban University
Lainey Lyle (Softball) - North Dakota State University
Gaard Memmelaar (Football) - University of Washington (2020)
RIDGEVUE
Jessie White (Volleyball) - Eastern Oregon University
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah (2021)
Gabe Hughes (Baseball) - Gonzaga University
Kaden Hollow (Baseball) - Purdue University
Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga (2021)
Kaylan Walker (Softball) - Dixie State University
Sarah Lyons (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University
Cassidy Quick (Soccer) - Eastern Oregon University
SKYVIEW
Morgan Bower (Volleyball) - BYU
Whitney Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)
TIMBERLINE
Haley Apple (Soccer) - Boise State University
Jordyn Pom-Arleau (Volleyball) - University of Hawaii at Hilo
VALLIVUE
Lizzy Gonzalez (Soccer) - University of Montana
Lauren Garman (Softball) - College of Idaho
Hattie Hruza (Softball) - College of Idaho
WOOD RIVER
Annie Kaminski (Volleyball) - Boise State University
Payton Bacca (Soccer) - Westminster College