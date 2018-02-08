An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.

BISHOP KELLY

Lauren Elwer (Soccer) - Gonzaga University

Evelyn Elwer (Soccer) - Point Loma Nazarene University

Laura Lockard (Softball) - Dixie State University

Tatum Seastrand (Soccer) - Boise State University

Jaylynn Stinson (Softball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)

BOISE

Payton Baracat (Soccer) - Boise State University

Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland (2021)

BORAH

Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah

Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah

BURLEY

Makayla Tolman (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)

CAPITAL

Ethan Horner (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho

CENTENNIAL

Grace Pekovich (Soccer) - University of Hawaii

COLUMBIA

Rachael Driskell (Volleyball) - Idaho State University

DECLO

Keegan Duncan (Football) - Boise State University

EAGLE

Noelle Foster (Softball) - Weber State University

Kate Kukla (Softball) - University of Texas at El Paso

Meghan Boyd (Basketball) - University of Denver

Olivia Smith (Soccer) - BYU

Gabi Peters (Softball) - Stanford University

Jaxie Klucewich (Softball) - University of Montana

Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)

Sierra Horton (Softball) - College of Southern Idaho

FRUITLAND

Jonathon Fagen (Wrestling) - Cornell University

MIDDLETON

Abby Furrow (Soccer) - Corban University

Lainey Lyle (Softball) - North Dakota State University

Gaard Memmelaar (Football) - University of Washington (2020)

RIDGEVUE

Jessie White (Volleyball) - Eastern Oregon University

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah (2021)

Gabe Hughes (Baseball) - Gonzaga University

Kaden Hollow (Baseball) - Purdue University

Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga (2021)

Kaylan Walker (Softball) - Dixie State University

Sarah Lyons (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Cassidy Quick (Soccer) - Eastern Oregon University

SKYVIEW

Morgan Bower (Volleyball) - BYU

Whitney Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)

TIMBERLINE

Haley Apple (Soccer) - Boise State University

Jordyn Pom-Arleau (Volleyball) - University of Hawaii at Hilo

VALLIVUE

Lizzy Gonzalez (Soccer) - University of Montana

Lauren Garman (Softball) - College of Idaho

Hattie Hruza (Softball) - College of Idaho

WOOD RIVER

Annie Kaminski (Volleyball) - Boise State University

Payton Bacca (Soccer) - Westminster College

