Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores, highlights from across southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Somehow the 2023 Idaho high school football regular season is already nearing the halfway point. Teams across the region are set to play their fourth or fifth games of the fall this weekend, meaning homecoming and conference games are in full swing.
Headlining Week 4 matchups at the 5A level is Friday's battle between top-ranked Eagle and No. 4 Owyhee, who made its first-ever appearance in the state media poll on Tuesday after upsetting previously undefeated Mountain View in Week 3.
The third-ranked Mavericks look to get back in the win column and hand Borah its first loss at Dona Larsen Park Friday night. Another highly-anticipated matchup brings 5A north Idaho power Lake City to the City of Trees to battle 4A No. 1 Bishop Kelly on Saturday.
Undefeated Emmett looks to keep pace with the Knights atop the 4A SIC on Thursday as the Huskies visit Skyview. Week 4's second Saturday contest will be played in Hermiston, Oregon, as Sandpoint faces off with Homedale, the No. 2 team in the 3A rankings.
Friday Night Football with KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will be live with Treasure Valley highlights and southern Idaho scores around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and KTVB's YouTube channel.
Scores will be updated live below during Friday's games and highlights will be added following the show. Be sure to vote below to help pick KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Timberline (0-3) at Meridian (1-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Eagle (3-0) at Owyhee (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain View (2-1) at Borah (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Capital (1-2) at Centennial (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Nampa (0-3) at Kuna (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Lake City (1-2) at Bishop Kelly (3-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday
4A
Emmett (3-0) at Skyview (2-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Columbia (2-1) at Vallivue (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Canyon Ridge (3-0) at Ridgevue (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Caldwell (0-3) at Buhl (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home (0-3) at Gooding (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Twin Falls (2-1) at Jerome (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Preston (1-3) at Burley (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Century (0-4) at Minico (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Sandpoint (1-2) at Homedale (3-0) | 2 p.m. Saturday - Hermiston (OR)
3A
Cole Valley Christian (2-1) at Weiser (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Fruitland (0-3) at Nampa Christian (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Marsing (2-1) at Parma (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wood River (1-3) at Filer (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Marsh Valley (0-3) at Kimberly (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
2A
Wendell (3-1) at Bear Lake (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Declo (3-0) at Firth (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Grangeville (1-2) at New Plymouth (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Melba (2-0) at North Fremont (3-0) | 6 p.m. Saturday - Declo
1A
Challis (1-1) at North Gem (1-2) | 4 p.m. Friday
Grace (3-1) at Notus (2-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
Watersprings (2-1) at Butte County (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Lighthouse Christian (3-0) at Carey (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kamiah (1-1) at Council (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Valley (2-1) at Murtaugh (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Oakley (2-1) at Raft River (1-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Horseshoe Bend (2-2) at Rimrock (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Rockland (1-2) at Castleford (1-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Glenns Ferry (1-1) at Hagerman (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Clark County (0-1) at Richfield (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Garden Valley (2-1) at Salmon River (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Cascade (3-0) at Tri-Valley (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
