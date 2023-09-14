Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores, highlights from across southern Idaho

A handful of teams defend undefeated records in Week 4, including Borah, Eagle, Bishop Kelly and Emmett, to name a few. Keep up with scores and highlights here.

BOISE, Idaho — Somehow the 2023 Idaho high school football regular season is already nearing the halfway point. Teams across the region are set to play their fourth or fifth games of the fall this weekend, meaning homecoming and conference games are in full swing.

Headlining Week 4 matchups at the 5A level is Friday's battle between top-ranked Eagle and No. 4 Owyhee, who made its first-ever appearance in the state media poll on Tuesday after upsetting previously undefeated Mountain View in Week 3.

The third-ranked Mavericks look to get back in the win column and hand Borah its first loss at Dona Larsen Park Friday night. Another highly-anticipated matchup brings 5A north Idaho power Lake City to the City of Trees to battle 4A No. 1 Bishop Kelly on Saturday.

Undefeated Emmett looks to keep pace with the Knights atop the 4A SIC on Thursday as the Huskies visit Skyview. Week 4's second Saturday contest will be played in Hermiston, Oregon, as Sandpoint faces off with Homedale, the No. 2 team in the 3A rankings.

Friday Night Football with KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will be live with Treasure Valley highlights and southern Idaho scores around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and KTVB's YouTube channel.

Scores will be updated live below during Friday's games and highlights will be added following the show. Be sure to vote below to help pick KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Timberline (0-3) at Meridian (1-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Eagle (3-0) at Owyhee (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain View (2-1) at Borah (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Capital (1-2) at Centennial (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Nampa (0-3) at Kuna (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Lake City (1-2) at Bishop Kelly (3-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday

4A

Emmett (3-0) at Skyview (2-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Columbia (2-1) at Vallivue (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Canyon Ridge (3-0) at Ridgevue (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Caldwell (0-3) at Buhl (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home (0-3) at Gooding (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Twin Falls (2-1) at Jerome (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Preston (1-3) at Burley (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Century (0-4) at Minico (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Sandpoint (1-2) at Homedale (3-0) | 2 p.m. Saturday - Hermiston (OR)

3A

Cole Valley Christian (2-1) at Weiser (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Fruitland (0-3) at Nampa Christian (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Marsing (2-1) at Parma (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wood River (1-3) at Filer (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Marsh Valley (0-3) at Kimberly (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Wendell (3-1) at Bear Lake (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Declo (3-0) at Firth (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Grangeville (1-2) at New Plymouth (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Melba (2-0) at North Fremont (3-0) | 6 p.m. Saturday - Declo

1A

Challis (1-1) at North Gem (1-2) | 4 p.m. Friday

Grace (3-1) at Notus (2-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

Watersprings (2-1) at Butte County (3-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Lighthouse Christian (3-0) at Carey (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kamiah (1-1) at Council (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Valley (2-1) at Murtaugh (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Oakley (2-1) at Raft River (1-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Horseshoe Bend (2-2) at Rimrock (1-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Rockland (1-2) at Castleford (1-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Glenns Ferry (1-1) at Hagerman (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Clark County (0-1) at Richfield (0-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Garden Valley (2-1) at Salmon River (0-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Cascade (3-0) at Tri-Valley (2-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

