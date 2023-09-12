Idaho high school football rankings: 6 teams enter media poll

BOISE, Idaho — All but one list of top-five teams saw changes ahead of Week 4 in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.
Following a major upset of 5A SIC powerhouse Mountain View last Thursday, Owyhee made its first-ever appearance in the rankings, landing at No. 4. The Storm host the top-ranked 5A team in Idaho Friday night in the Eagle Mustangs.
Two new faces claimed a spot in Tuesday's media poll in the 2A classification, including Melba. The Mustangs are a perfect 2-0 this fall after last week's 28-6 rout of Gooding.
At the 1A Division II level, Camas County remained in the top three despite a 46-28 loss to 1A DI Butte County. The Pirates received the most votes outside of the 1A DI rankings ahead of Friday's bout with Watersprings.
The prep football rankings entering Week 4 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho.
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Eagle (12) 3-0 64 1
2. Highland (1) 3-0 53 2
3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3
4. Owyhee 3-1 14 —
5. Rocky Mountain 2-2 13 4
Others receiving votes: Boise 10, Post Falls 9, Coeur d'Alene 3, Borah 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (10) 3-0 61 1
2. Skyline (3) 2-1 49 2
3. Pocatello 2-0 39 3
4. Emmett 3-0 23 5
5. Hillcrest 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 4-0 65 1
2. Homedale 3-0 51 2
3. Weiser 3-0 37 3
4. Kimberly 3-0 23 4
5. Teton 3-0 19 5
Others receiving votes: None
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (12) 3-0 64 1
2. Declo 3-0 48 2
3. West Side (1) 2-1 44 3
4. Aberdeen 2-1 16 —
5. Melba 2-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1
1A DI
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 2-1 63 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (1) 3-0 47 3
3. Logos (1) 3-0 28 —
4. Notus 2-0 21 4
5. Grace 3-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1
1A DII
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (13) 2-0 67 1
t-2. Camas County 2-1 36 2
t-2. Mullan 3-0 36 4
4. Garden Valley 2-1 23 5
5. Council 2-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1
Voters:
- Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune
- Brady Frederick, KTVB
- Kole Emplit, KMVT
- Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal
- Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
- Gianna Cefalu, KLEW
- Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
- Eric Moon, KIFI
- Joey DuBois, KPVI
- Allan Steele, Post Register
- Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
- Adam Engel, Times-News
- John Wustrow, Idaho Press
