Friday Night Football

Idaho high school football rankings: 6 teams enter media poll

Following last week's upset win over Mountain View, Owyhee makes its first-ever appearance in the 5A state media poll. See the rankings for each classification here.

BOISE, Idaho — All but one list of top-five teams saw changes ahead of Week 4 in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday. 

Following a major upset of 5A SIC powerhouse Mountain View last Thursday, Owyhee made its first-ever appearance in the rankings, landing at No. 4. The Storm host the top-ranked 5A team in Idaho Friday night in the Eagle Mustangs.

Two new faces claimed a spot in Tuesday's media poll in the 2A classification, including Melba. The Mustangs are a perfect 2-0 this fall after last week's 28-6 rout of Gooding. 

At the 1A Division II level, Camas County remained in the top three despite a 46-28 loss to 1A DI Butte County. The Pirates received the most votes outside of the 1A DI rankings ahead of Friday's bout with Watersprings.

The prep football rankings entering Week 4 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Eagle (12)                               3-0       64        1

2. Highland (1)                           3-0       53        2

3. Mountain View                      2-1       24        3

4. Owyhee                                 3-1       14        —

5. Rocky Mountain                    2-2       13        4

Others receiving votes: Boise 10, Post Falls 9, Coeur d'Alene 3, Borah 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (10)                   3-0       61        1

2. Skyline (3)                              2-1       49        2

3. Pocatello                                2-0       39        3

4. Emmett                                  3-0       23        5

5. Hillcrest                                 3-0       14        —

Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13)                  4-0       65        1

2. Homedale                               3-0       51        2

3. Weiser                                    3-0       37        3

4. Kimberly                                 3-0       23        4

5. Teton                                      3-0       19        5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. North Fremont (12)              3-0       64        1

2. Declo                                      3-0       48        2

3. West Side (1)                        2-1       44        3

4. Aberdeen                              2-1       16        —

5. Melba                                    2-0       10        —

Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Oakley (11)                            2-1       63        1

2. Lighthouse Christian (1)      3-0       47        3

3. Logos (1)                               3-0       28        —

4. Notus                                     2-0       21        4

5. Grace                                     3-1       20        5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1

1A DII     

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Kendrick (13)                         2-0       67        1

t-2. Camas County                   2-1       36        2

t-2. Mullan                                 3-0       36        4

4. Garden Valley                       2-1       23        5

5. Council                                  2-1       9          —

Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1

Voters:

  • Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune
  • Brady Frederick, KTVB
  • Kole Emplit, KMVT
  • Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal
  • Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
  • Gianna Cefalu, KLEW
  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
  • Adam Engel, Times-News
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

   

