Idaho high school football rankings: 6 teams enter media poll

Following last week's upset win over Mountain View, Owyhee makes its first-ever appearance in the 5A state media poll. See the rankings for each classification here.

BOISE, Idaho — All but one list of top-five teams saw changes ahead of Week 4 in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.

Following a major upset of 5A SIC powerhouse Mountain View last Thursday, Owyhee made its first-ever appearance in the rankings, landing at No. 4. The Storm host the top-ranked 5A team in Idaho Friday night in the Eagle Mustangs.

Two new faces claimed a spot in Tuesday's media poll in the 2A classification, including Melba. The Mustangs are a perfect 2-0 this fall after last week's 28-6 rout of Gooding.

At the 1A Division II level, Camas County remained in the top three despite a 46-28 loss to 1A DI Butte County. The Pirates received the most votes outside of the 1A DI rankings ahead of Friday's bout with Watersprings.

The prep football rankings entering Week 4 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (12) 3-0 64 1

2. Highland (1) 3-0 53 2

3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3

4. Owyhee 3-1 14 —

5. Rocky Mountain 2-2 13 4

Others receiving votes: Boise 10, Post Falls 9, Coeur d'Alene 3, Borah 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (10) 3-0 61 1

2. Skyline (3) 2-1 49 2

3. Pocatello 2-0 39 3

4. Emmett 3-0 23 5

5. Hillcrest 3-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 4-0 65 1

2. Homedale 3-0 51 2

3. Weiser 3-0 37 3

4. Kimberly 3-0 23 4

5. Teton 3-0 19 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (12) 3-0 64 1

2. Declo 3-0 48 2

3. West Side (1) 2-1 44 3

4. Aberdeen 2-1 16 —

5. Melba 2-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 2-1 63 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (1) 3-0 47 3

3. Logos (1) 3-0 28 —

4. Notus 2-0 21 4

5. Grace 3-1 20 5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (13) 2-0 67 1

t-2. Camas County 2-1 36 2

t-2. Mullan 3-0 36 4

4. Garden Valley 2-1 23 5

5. Council 2-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1

Voters:

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Kole Emplit, KMVT

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Eric Moon, KIFI

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Adam Engel, Times-News

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

