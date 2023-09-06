Friday Night Football: Find scores, highlights from Week 3 in southern Idaho

The Idaho high school football season rolls on with matchups between perennial powers and regional rivals. Follow scores from Thursday and Friday's games here.

BOISE, Idaho — The early 2023 Idaho high school football season continues to deliver big-time matchups between perennial powers and regional rivals. Week 3 arrives Thursday with a handful of games involving teams in KTVB's coverage area.

To kick off 5A SIC action, No. 3 Mountain View defends its undefeated record in a bout with Owyhee. The Mavericks moved up in the state media poll after defeating No. 4 Rocky Mountain last week. Also competing Thursday is top-ranked Bishop Kelly, who visits Ridgevue.

Rivals collide Friday night at Thunder Stadium in the annual Herb Criner Bowl as No. 1 Eagle hosts the Grizzlies. After an early bye, the Mustangs knocked off Kuna last Thursday in a battle of unbeatens.

A handful of Idaho teams play against out-of-state opponents in Week 3, including Wood River, Homedale, New Plymouth, Grace and Idaho City.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will be live on Friday Night Football with Treasure Valley highlights and southern Idaho scores at 10:40 p.m. Friday. The show airs in this article, on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and KTVB's YouTube channel.

Scores will be updated during this weekend's action below and highlights will be added during Friday's show. Before games kick off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Owyhee (2-1) at Mountain View (2-0) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain (2-1) at Eagle (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Kuna (2-1) at Borah (3-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Boise (3-0) at Nampa (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Middleton (2-1) at Meridian (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

4A

Bishop Kelly (2-0) at Ridgevue (0-1) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Vallivue (0-2) at Skyview (1-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge (2-0) at Columbia (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Minico (1-2) at Mountain Home (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Jerome (0-2) at Preston (0-3) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Emmett (2-0) at Lake City (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Burley (2-0) at Shelley (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Pocatello (1-0) at Twin Falls (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

3A

Gooding (1-1) at Melba (1-0) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Bonners Ferry (1-1) at Weiser (2-0) | Friday - 6 p.m.

Jackson Hole (WY) at Wood River (1-2) | Friday - 6 p.m.

Fruitland (0-2) at Kimberly (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Declo (2-0) at Buhl (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Payette (1-2) at Marsing (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Parma (0-2) at Nampa Christian (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

South Fremont (1-2) at Aberdeen (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

American Falls (1-2) at Filer (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Baker City (OR) at Homedale (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly (2-0) at Timberlake (2-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

2A

Ririe (1-1) at Wendell ( 3-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

New Plymouth (2-0) at Vale (OR) | Friday - 7 p.m.

1A DI





Wilder (0-2) at Timberline (0-2) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Camas County (2-0) at Butte County (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry (1-0) at Valley (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Raft River (1-0) at Lighthouse Christian (2-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Murtaugh (2-0) at Oakley (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Rimrock (0-2) at Hansen (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Watersprings (2-0) at Challis (0-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

St. Joseph (Utah) at Grace (2-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Adrian (OR) at Idaho City (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

1A DII

Lewis County (1-1) at Cascade (2-0) | Friday - 3 p.m.

Castleford (1-0) at Garden Valley | Friday - 3:30 p.m.

Shoshone (0-1) at North Gem (0-2) | Friday - 4 p.m.

Hagerman (2-0) at Rockland (0-2) | Friday - 4 p.m.

Council (1-1) at Horseshoe Bend (2-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Mackay (2-0) at Dietrich (1-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Carey (JV) at Richfield (0-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Tri-Valley (1-1) at Salmon River (0-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.