Friday Night Football: Idaho prep football teams battle it out in district playoffs

BOISE, Idaho — After eight weeks of the high school football regular season, district playoffs and the post-season are finally here.

In the 5A SIC, the Mountain View Mavericks look to prove their 8-0 regular season wasn't a fluke as they take on the 7-1 Rocky Mountain Grizzlies.

Over in the 4A SIC, the Emmett Huskies (7-1) look to add to their incredible season when they play the Vallivue Falcons (4-4).

FINAL SCORES:

5A:

Boise Brave (1-7) vs. Owyhee Storm (1-7)*

Centennial Patriots (2-6) vs. Meridian Warriors (5-3)*

Kuna Kavemen (1-7) vs. Eagle Mustangs (6-2)*

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (7-1) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (8-0)**

Skyview Hawks (4-4) 41 vs. Borah Lions (5-3)* 14

Timberline Wolves (5-3) vs. Capital Eagles (5-3)*

*denotes post-season game

**5A SIC championship

4A:

Bishop Kelly Knights (6-2) vs. (Ridgevue Warhawks (1-6)

Caldwell Cougars (0-8) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (4-4)

Columbia Wildcats (2-6) vs. Middleton Vikings (4-4)

Vallivue Falcons (4-4) vs. Emmett Huskies (7-1)

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (1-7) vs. Burley Bobcats (3-5)

Twin Falls Bruins (7-1) vs. Minico Spartans (8-0)

Mountain Home Tigers (3-5) vs. (3A) Sugar-Salem Diggers (5-2)

Jerome Tigers (2-6) vs.Wood River Wolverines (1-7)

3A:

Homedale Trojans (8-0) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (4-3)

Gooding Senators (7-0) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (4-4)

Parma Panthers (0-8) vs Weiser Wolverines (7-1)

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (3-4) vs. Payette Pirates (4-4)

Filer Wildcats (4-3) vs. Buhl Indians (3-4)

2A:

Nampa Christian Trojans (7-1) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (5-2)

New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-5) vs. Marsing Mustangs (1-6)

Wendell Trojans (2-5) vs. Delco Hornets (5-3)

Melba Mustangs (5-3) vs. Grangeville Bulldogs (2-4)

1A:

Hansen Huskies (1-5) vs. Camas County Mushers (1-6)

Dietrich Blue Devils (5-2) vs. Carey Panthers (7-0)

Tri-Valley Titans (2-5) vs. Salmon River Savages (2-5)

Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-7) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-5)

Shoshone Indians (4-2) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-6)

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (7-0) vs. Council Lumberjacks (5-1)

Oakley Hornets (7-0) vs. Raft River Trojans (6-0)

Idaho City Wildcats (1-6) vs. Hagerman JV

Wilder Wildcats (5-2) vs. Notus Pirates (6-1)