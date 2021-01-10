Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores from week 7

Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35 p.m. MT.

Week seven of the high school football season in Idaho is already here, and prep teams across the Gem State are fighting for playoff berths before the 2021 regular season comes to a close.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Hall will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley during the show.

With just weeks before the Idaho state playoffs begin, teams in the 5A SIC and the 4A SIC battled for playoff berths. In Meridian, the 5-1 Capital Eagles clashed with the undefeated Mountain View Mavericks. Over in Middleton, the 4-2 Vikings host the 5-1 Emmett Huskies for dominance in the 4A SIC.

FINAL SCORES:

5A:

Boise Brave (1-5) vs. Meridian Warriors (4-2)

Capital Eagles (5-1) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (6-0)

Centennial Patriots (1-5) vs. Kuna Kavemen (1-6)

Eagle Mustangs (4-2) vs. Skyview Hawks (4-2)

Owyhee Storm (0-6) vs. Borah Lions (3-3)

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (5-1) vs. Timberline Wolves (4-2)

4A:

Burley Wildcats (3-3) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (5-1)

Caldwell Cougars (0-6) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (4-2)

Emmett Huskies (5-1) vs. Middleton Vikings (4-2)

Nampa Bulldogs (2-4) vs. Columbia Wildcats (2-4)

Minico Spartans (6-0) vs. Jerome Tigers (1-5)

Mountain Home Tigers (3-3) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (0-6)

Pocatello Bison (4-2) vs. Shelly (5-1)

Vallivue Falcons (3-3) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-5)

3A:

Filer Wildcats (4-2) vs. Gooding Senators (5-0)

Fruitland Grizzlies (3-2) vs. Parma Panthers (6-0)

Homedale Trojans (6-0) vs. Payette Pirates (3-3)

Kimberly Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Wood River Wolverines (1-5)

Weiser Wolverines (6-0) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-3)

Wendell Trojans (1-4) vs. Buhl Indians (1-4)

2A:

American Falls Beavers (3-3) vs. Soda Springs Cardinals (1-4)

Marsing Huskies (1-5) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (3-2)

Nampa Christian Trojans (5-1) vs. Declo Hornets (5-1)

New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-3) vs. Melba Mustangs (4-2)

1A:

Carey Panthers (5-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (1-4)

Castleford Wolves (6-0) vs. Shoshone Indians (4-2)

Challis Vikings (1-5) vs. Butte County Pirates (4-1)

Council Lumberjacks (3-1) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (3-3)

Idaho City Wildcats (1-4) vs. Rimrock Raiders (1-2)

Firth Cougars (4-1) vs. Salmon Savages (2-3)