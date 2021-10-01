Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores live from week 6

Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35 p.m. MT.

It may be hard to believe, but it is already the sixth week of the regular season of high school football in the Gem State. To get caught up with a busy week six, watch Friday Night Football live after the News at 10 on Oct. 1.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Hall will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley during the show.

Some of the action from week six included a David versus Goliath matchup between the Owyhee Storm and the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, a 5A SIC battle between the Capital Eagles and Boise Brave and 4A game between the Middleton Vikings and Bishop Kelly Knights.

FINAL SCORES:

5A:

Capital Eagles vs. Boise Brave

Eagle Mustangs vs. Timberline Wolves

Kuna Kavemen 24, Borah Lions 27

Owyhee Storm vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Skyview Hawks vs. Meridian Warriors

4A:

Middleton Vikings vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

Columbia Wildcats vs. Ridgevue Warhawks

Nampa Bulldogs vs. Vallivue Falcons

Caldwell Cougars vs. Emmett Huskies

Pocatello Bison vs. Burley Bobcats

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Minico Spartans

Wood River Wolverines vs. Twin Falls Bruins

Mountain Home Tigers vs. Jerome Tigers

3A:

Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Filer Wildcats

McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. Fruitland Grizzlies

Parma Panthers vs. Homedale Trojans

Weiser Wolverines vs. Payette Pirates

2A:

Nampa Christian Trojans vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims

American Falls Beavers vs. Wendell Trojans

1A:

Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. Murtaugh Red Devils

Raft River Trojans vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots

Camas County Mushers vs. Castleford Wolves

Dietrich Blue Devils 8, Butte County Pirates 40

Challis Vikings 0, North Gem Cowboys 54

Gooding Senators 38, Buhl 12

Hansen Huskies vs. Carey Panthers

Notus Pirates vs. Idaho City Wildcats

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs vs. Salmon River Savages

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Tri-Valley Titans