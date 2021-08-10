Friday Night Football: Prep teams across Idaho battle for playoffs in regular-season finale

Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35 p.m. MT.

The final week of the regular season of high school football in Idaho is finally here and teams from around the Gem State are battling for the state playoffs.

Week eight of the 2021 season features some marquee rivalry games, including the Capital Eagles hosting the Borah Lions, the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies taking on the Meridian Warriors and the Mountain View Mavericks aim for the perfect 8-0 season against the Kuna Kavemen.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Hall will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley during the show.

FINAL SCORES:

5A:

Borah Lions (4-3) vs. Capital Eagles (5-2)

Boise Brave (1-6) vs. Owhyee Storm (0-7)

Centennial Patriots (2-5) vs. Eagle Mustangs (5-2)

Meridian Warriors (5-2) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-1)

Mountain View Mavericks (7-0) vs. Kuna Kavemen (1-6)

Timberline Wolves (5-3) 38 vs. Skyview Hawks (4-4) 31

4A:

Bishop Kelly Knights (5-2) vs. Vallivue Falcons (4-3)

Columbia Wildcats (2-5) vs. Emmett Huskies (6-1)

Middleton Vikings (4-3) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (3-4)

Ridgevue Warhawks (0-6) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-7)

Century Diamondbacks (1-5) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (1-6)

Burley Bobcats (3-4) vs. Jerome Tigers (1-6)

Twin Falls Bruins (6-1) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (3-4)

Wood River Wolverines (1-7) 0 vs. Minico Spartans (8-0) 2

3A:

Payette Pirates (3-4) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (4-2)

Weiser Wolverines (7-0) vs. Homedale Trojans (7-0)

Parma Panthers (0-7) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-4)

Buhl Indians (2-4) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (4-3)

2A:

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (4-2) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-4)

Delco Hornets (5-2) vs. (3A) Filer Wildcats (4-3)

Melba Mustangs (5-2) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (6-1)

Wendell Trojans (1-5) vs. Valley Vikings (0-6)

1A:

Castleford Wolves (6-0) vs. Carey Panthers (6-0)

Wilder Wildcats (4-2) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (1-5)

Rimrock Raiders (2-2) vs. Notus Pirates (5-1)

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (6-0) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (3-4)

Salmon River Savages (2-4) vs. Council Lumberjacks (4-1)

Camas County Mushers (1-5) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (4-2)

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-5) vs. Hansen Huskies (0-5)

Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-4) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (4-3)