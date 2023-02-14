Idaho high school girls basketball state tournament: Find brackets, scores

From Thursday to Saturday, eight teams in each of Idaho's six classifications will battle for the title of state champion. Keep up with scores and brackets here.

BOISE, Idaho — After months of non-stop competition, the 2022-2023 Idaho high school girls basketball season is coming to an end, with just eight teams remaining in each classification.

This year's state championships bring teams from across the Gem State to the Treasure Valley for their respective three-day tournament. The action gets underway Thursday afternoon with the quarterfinals. Six contests are scheduled throughout state title Saturday.

The first round and semifinals for the 5A state tournament will take place at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, with the consolation bracket and third-place game at Timberline and Ridgevue high schools.

The Idaho Center plays host to all six state championship games Saturday, as well as the 4A and 5A semifinals on Friday.

Find first-round matchups, tip-off times, brackets and seeding for each classification below. KTVB will update this article as state championship games transpire this weekend.

To purchase state tournament tickets or to read a manual with all information for the 2023 Idaho girls basketball state championships, visit the Idaho High School Activities Association website.

5A

Ford Idaho Center

(2) Thunder Ridge vs. (7) Rocky Mountain

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Rigby vs. (6) Timberline

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Boise vs. (5) Owyhee

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Coeur d'Alene vs. (8) Eagle

Thursday - 7 p.m.

The Mustangs knocked off Lake City 48-39, and Thunder Ridge topped Mountain View 76-43 in last week's state play-in games.

Semifinal contests are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. The 5A state championship game will close out the weekend at 8 p.m. Saturday.

4A

Timberline High School

(2) Blackfoot vs. (7) Columbia

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Sandpoint vs. (6) Minico

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Pocatello vs. (5) Bishop Kelly

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Shelley vs. (8) Twin Falls

Thursday - 7 p.m.

The 4A state tournament will shift from Timberline to the Idaho Center for Friday's semifinal round and Saturday's championship bout. Games tip off at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. The state championship is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

3A

Skyview High School

(2) Timberlake vs. (7) Filer

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Parma vs. (6) Teton

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Sugar-Salem vs. (5) Weiser

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Snake River vs. (8) Buhl

Thursday - 7 p.m.

Teton grabbed a spot in the 3A girls basketball state tournament with a 63-35 win over Fruitland in the classification's play-in game on Feb. 11.

Friday's semifinal contests are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Skyview High School. The 3A title game tips off at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.

2A

Bishop Kelly High School

(2) Soda Springs vs. (7) Ambrose

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Cole Valley vs. (6) Grangeville

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Ririe vs. (5) West Side

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Melba vs. (8) Declo

Thursday - 7 p.m.

The final two spots in this year's 2A state tournament came down to the wire, with a pair of play-in games decided by four points or less. Ambrose topped Kellogg 50-46 for the No. 7 seed, and West Side earned the No. 5 seed with a 33-31 win over North Fremont.

Friday's 2A semifinals are also set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Boise. The final two teams will battle for the state title at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

1A DI

Columbia High School

(2) Prairie vs. (7) Greenleaf Friends

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Raft River vs. (6) Liberty Charter

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Grace vs. (5) Oakley

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Lapwai vs. (8) Lakeside

Thursday - 7 p.m.

The Grace Grizzlies powered their way into the 1A Division I dance on Feb. 11 after defeating Rimrock 75-34 in the state play-in game.

Columbia will host Friday's semifinal matchups at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the top-four teams eye a spot in Saturday's 1A DI state championship at 11:30 a.m. inside the Idaho Center.

1A DII

Nampa High School

(2) Rockland vs. (7) Garden Valley

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3) Kendrick vs. (6) Council

Thursday - 2 p.m.

(4) Dietrich vs. (5) Leadore

Thursday - 5 p.m.

(1) Deary vs. (8) Clark Fork

Thursday - 7 p.m.

The 1A Division II state semifinals tip off early Friday, with games scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Nampa High School. The classification's state championship game kicks off a jam-packed Saturday inside the Idaho Center at 9:30 a.m.

2022 high school girls basketball state champions: Timberline (5A), Burley (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A), Cole Valley (2A), Lapwai (1A DI) and Rockland (1A DII).

