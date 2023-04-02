Idaho high school girls basketball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A

Check out the final Idaho high school girls basketball media poll and the top-five teams in each classification with state tournaments in less than two weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — The final Idaho high school girls basketball media poll for the 2022-2023 season was released Tuesday, providing a clear picture of who is the favorite to thrive at state tournaments later this month.

Two of the state's top-four teams in the 5A classification meet for the Inland Empire League title Tuesday in Coeur d'Alene and Lake City. The Vikings jumped Thunder Ridge in this week's poll for the No. 1 spot.

Thunder Ridge faces No. 5 Rigby in the High Country Conference championship Tuesday, while the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title brings a rematch between No. 3 Boise and rising Rocky Mountain.

Blackfoot is the lone newcomer in the 4A classification's rankings, while the 3A and 1A Division I poll remainder the same as last week.

The 2023 Idaho high school girls basketball state championships are set for Feb. 16 - Feb. 18. For a list of locations by classification, click here. All 2023 state title games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Find Tuesday's entire high school girls basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 20-2 40 2

2. Thunder Ridge (3) 23-1 37 1

3. Boise 20-2 26 3

4. Lake City 18-4 17 4

5. Rigby 19-4 11 5

Others receiving votes: Timberline 3, Rocky Mountain 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (5) 19-3 41 1

2. Shelley (4) 19-2 40 2

3. Pocatello 14-6 20 3

4. Sandpoint 15-5 19 4

t-5. Minico 15-7 6 5

t-5. Blackfoot 12-9 6 —

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 3

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (7) 20-3 43 1

2. Timberlake (2) 19-2 37 2

3. Parma 19-3 27 3

t-4. Weiser 20-3 14 4

t-4. Sugar-Salem 15-6 14 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (9) 22-0 45 1

2. Soda Springs 19-4 32 3

3. Cole Valley Christian 18-4 28 2

4. Ririe 17-6 16 t-4

5. North Fremont 19-4 13 t-4

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 22-1 45 1

2. Grace 18-4 29 2

3. Raft River 20-2 23 3

4. Prairie 18-4 22 4

5. Oakley 18-4 15 5

Others receiving votes: Greenleaf 1

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 19-3 40 1

2. Mackay 19-3 29 3

3. Deary (2) 16-1 26 4

4. Kendrick 15-4 21 2

5. Dietrich 19-3 17 5

Others receiving votes: Council 2

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Joey DuBois, KPVI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Eric Moon, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

