HS Basketball

Idaho high school girls basketball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A

Check out the final Idaho high school girls basketball media poll and the top-five teams in each classification with state tournaments in less than two weeks.
Credit: Brady Frederick / KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — The final Idaho high school girls basketball media poll for the 2022-2023 season was released Tuesday, providing a clear picture of who is the favorite to thrive at state tournaments later this month. 

Two of the state's top-four teams in the 5A classification meet for the Inland Empire League title Tuesday in Coeur d'Alene and Lake City. The Vikings jumped Thunder Ridge in this week's poll for the No. 1 spot. 

Thunder Ridge faces No. 5 Rigby in the High Country Conference championship Tuesday, while the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title brings a rematch between No. 3 Boise and rising Rocky Mountain. 

Blackfoot is the lone newcomer in the 4A classification's rankings, while the 3A and 1A Division I poll remainder the same as last week. 

The 2023 Idaho high school girls basketball state championships are set for Feb. 16 - Feb. 18. For a list of locations by classification, click here. All 2023 state title games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Find Tuesday's entire high school girls basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (6)                20-2     40        2

2. Thunder Ridge (3)               23-1     37        1

3. Boise                                   20-2     26        3

4. Lake City                             18-4     17        4

5. Rigby                                   19-4     11        5

Others receiving votes: Timberline 3, Rocky Mountain 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (5)                   19-3     41        1

2. Shelley (4)                           19-2     40        2

3. Pocatello                             14-6     20        3

4. Sandpoint                            15-5     19        4

t-5. Minico                               15-7     6          5

t-5. Blackfoot                           12-9     6          —

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 3

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Snake River (7)                   20-3     43        1

2. Timberlake (2)                     19-2     37        2

3. Parma                                 19-3     27        3

t-4. Weiser                               20-3     14        4

t-4. Sugar-Salem                    15-6     14        5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Melba (9)                              22-0     45        1

2. Soda Springs                       19-4     32        3

3. Cole Valley Christian           18-4     28        2

4. Ririe                                     17-6     16        t-4

5. North Fremont                     19-4     13        t-4

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lapwai (9)                             22-1     45        1

2. Grace                                   18-4     29        2

3. Raft River                             20-2     23        3

4. Prairie                                  18-4     22        4

5. Oakley                                 18-4     15        5

Others receiving votes: Greenleaf 1

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rockland (7)                        19-3     40        1

2. Mackay                                19-3     29        3

3. Deary (2)                             16-1     26        4

4. Kendrick                              15-4     21        2

5. Dietrich                                19-3     17        5

Others receiving votes: Council 2

Voters: 

  • Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
  • Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • Brady Frederick, KTVB
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

