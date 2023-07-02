No. 1 College of Idaho looks to clinch conference title Tuesday in Caldwell

The Yotes can capture the CCC regular-season title Tuesday night with a win over Eastern Oregon. A victory also gives C of I the right to host the CCC tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — Following back-to-back wins in Portland this weekend, the No. 1 College of Idaho men's basketball team has a quick turnaround to host its rival Eastern Oregon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

A lot is on the line in Caldwell against the Mountaineers (15-8, 12-5 CCC), as the Yotes (22-1, 17-0 CCC) go for their 23rd win in a row.

For one, a victory would secure the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season title, the Yotes' 11th title in program history. C of I won three titles in the Northwest Conference, and have captured the CCC throne in 1996, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The Yotes will also punch their ticket to the NAIA National Championship and get the right to host the CCC postseason tournament with a win Tuesday.

The homecourt advantage has helped C of I dominate for years. The Yotes are currently on a 31-game home winning streak and have won 57 of their last 59 conference games.

According to head coach Colby Blaine, the opportunity to reward C of I fans by cutting the nets down in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center Tuesday gives the Yotes some extra motivation.

"We always want to reward our fans. They're the ones that push us to the championships that we've been able to enjoy," Blaine said. "So, to be able to cut the nets down in front of them and celebrate with them after the game would mean the world to us. So, we're certainly focused on accomplishing that and making that happen on Tuesday night."

No. 1 @YotesHoops has one of the deepest rosters in the NAIA, and a trio of players off the bench are leading the way statistically:



- Johnny Radford: 13.5 ppg

- Straton Rogers: 7.8 rpg

- Samaje Morgan: 4.9 apg



*All of those stats are team highshttps://t.co/mQzzMseuOM — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) February 2, 2023

Eastern Oregon currently sits in third place in the CCC, coming off the same Portland road trip as the Yotes against Multnomah and Warner Pacific. The Mountaineers defeated Multnomah 72-71, but fell to Warner Pacific 81-78.

In the first matchup back on Dec. 9, 2022, the Yotes defeated EOU 70-58 in La Grande.

"It should be fun," sophomore guard Straton Rogers said. "I think the game will be packed and I know EOU, they're a really good team and they're gonna be coming for us, but if we do what we do best, it should be easy to take care of."

College of Idaho has won 22 games in a row, just two shy of the program record 24-consecutive wins. The Yotes play in Caldwell Tuesday and back-to-back on Friday and Saturday night.

Watch more Sports: