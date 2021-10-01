Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores live from week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is of 'Sideline Shoutouts' from week five.
It may be hard to believe, but it is already the sixth week of the regular season of high school football in the Gem State. To get caught up with a busy week six, watch Friday Night Football live after the News at 10 on Oct. 1.
At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Hall will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley during the show.
Scroll down to find the video player for Friday night's live stream.
Some of the action from week six included a David versus Goliath matchup between the Owyhee Storm and the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, a 5A SIC battle between the Capital Eagles and Boise Brave and 4A game between the Middleton Vikings and Bishop Kelly Knights.
To make sure certain scores get into the show, contact KTVB High School Sports on Twitter.
Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.
Check out highlights from week five on our YouTube page here.
FINAL SCORES:
5A:
Capital Eagles vs. Boise Brave
Eagle Mustangs vs. Timberline Wolves
Kuna Kavemen vs. Borah Lions
Owyhee Storm vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Skyview Hawks vs. Meridian Warriors
4A:
Middleton Vikings vs. Bishop Kelly Knights
Columbia Wildcats vs. Ridgevue Warhawks
Nampa Bulldogs vs. Vallivue Falcons
Caldwell Cougars vs. Emmett Huskies
Pocatello Bison vs. Burley Bobcats
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Minico Spartans
Wood River Wolverines vs. Twin Falls Bruins
Mountain Home Tigers vs. Jerome Tigers
3A:
Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Filer Wildcats
McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. Fruitland Grizzlies
Parma Panthers vs. Homedale Trojans
Weiser Wolverines vs. Payette Pirates
2A:
Nampa Christian Trojans vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims
American Falls Beavers vs. Wendell Trojans
1A:
Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. Murtaugh Red Devils
Raft River Trojans vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots
Camas County Mushers vs. Castleford Wolves
Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Butte County Pirates
Challis Vikings vs. North Gem Cowboys
Hansen Huskies vs. Carey Panthers
Notus Pirates vs. Idaho City Wildcats
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs vs. Salmon River Savages
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Tri-Valley Titans
Greenleaf Grizzlies vs. Wilder Wildcats