Friday Night Football: Treasure Valley high school teams battle in week three

The 2021 season is in full flight as teams enter week three of the prep football season Friday night.

BOISE, Idaho — The third week of the 2021 high school football season in Idaho featured some premier matchups in the 5A SIC, including the Rocky Mountain Grizz taking on the Eagle Mustangs and a matchup between the conference's newest members, the Kuna Kavemen and the Owyhee Storm.

This week's other marque week three games included a 4A matchup of the Middleton Vikings traveling to Caldwell High School to take on the Cougars. Over in Nampa, the Bulldogs will host the Ridgevue Warhawks.

FINAL SCORES:

(In alphabetical order)

5A:

Borah Lions vs. Mountain View Mavericks

Capital Eagles vs. Centennial Patriots

Eagle Mustangs vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Hillcrest Knights vs. Madison Bobcats

Kuna Kavemen vs. Owyhee Storm

Skyview Hawks vs. Boise Brave

Timberline Wolves vs. Meridian Warriors

4A:

Bishop Kelly Knights vs. Emmett Huskies

Burley Bobcats vs. Wood River Wolverines

Caldwell Cougars vs. Middleton Vikings

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Twin Falls Bruins

Nampa Bulldogs vs. Ridgevue Warhawks

Vallivue Falcons vs. Columbia Wildcats

3A:

American Falls Beavers vs. Filer Wildcats

Gooding Senators vs. Mountain Home Tigers

Grangeville Bulldogs vs. Weiser Wolverines

Nampa Christain Trojans vs. Parma Panthers

2A:

Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Declo Hornets

Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers

McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims

Nyssa Bulldogs vs. Melba Mustangs

Payette Pirates vs. Marsing Huskies

1A:

Carey Panthers vs. Wilder Wildcats

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs vs. Notus Pirates

Shoshone Indians vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots

Challis Vikings vs. Murtaugh Red Devils

Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Castleford Wolves

Timberline Spartans vs. Salmon River Savages - Cancelled

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Idaho City Wildcats

