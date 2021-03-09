Friday Night Football: Treasure Valley high school teams battle in week three

BOISE, Idaho — The third week of the 2021 high school football season in Idaho featured some premier matchups in the 5A SIC, including the Rocky Mountain Grizz taking on the Eagle Mustangs and a matchup between the conference's newest members, the Kuna Kavemen and the Owyhee Storm.
This week's other marque week three games included a 4A matchup of the Middleton Vikings traveling to Caldwell High School to take on the Cougars. Over in Nampa, the Bulldogs will host the Ridgevue Warhawks.
Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.
FINAL SCORES:
(In alphabetical order)
5A:
Borah Lions vs. Mountain View Mavericks
Capital Eagles vs. Centennial Patriots
Eagle Mustangs vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Hillcrest Knights vs. Madison Bobcats
Kuna Kavemen vs. Owyhee Storm
Skyview Hawks vs. Boise Brave
Timberline Wolves vs. Meridian Warriors
4A:
Bishop Kelly Knights vs. Emmett Huskies
Burley Bobcats vs. Wood River Wolverines
Caldwell Cougars vs. Middleton Vikings
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Twin Falls Bruins
Nampa Bulldogs vs. Ridgevue Warhawks
Vallivue Falcons vs. Columbia Wildcats
3A:
American Falls Beavers vs. Filer Wildcats
Gooding Senators vs. Mountain Home Tigers
Grangeville Bulldogs vs. Weiser Wolverines
Nampa Christain Trojans vs. Parma Panthers
2A:
Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Declo Hornets
Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers
McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims
Nyssa Bulldogs vs. Melba Mustangs
Payette Pirates vs. Marsing Huskies
1A:
Carey Panthers vs. Wilder Wildcats
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs vs. Notus Pirates
Shoshone Indians vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots
Challis Vikings vs. Murtaugh Red Devils
Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Castleford Wolves
Timberline Spartans vs. Salmon River Savages - Cancelled
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Idaho City Wildcats
