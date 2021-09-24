Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores live at 10:35 p.m. MT from week 5

Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35 p.m. MT.

The 2021 high school football season is taking shape through five weeks of the regular season and schools from around the Treasure Valley and southern Idaho are beginning to look ahead to the state playoffs.

Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

The fifth week of the prep football season in Idaho provided some marquee matchups across all levels of play. In the 5A, Meridian Warriors will take to Eagle to take on the Mustangs. Over in 4A, the Emmett Huskies and the Nampa Bulldogs will play in Nampa on Friday night and will determine which dog has the harder bite. Down in 2A, the Payette Pirates will take on the Parma Panthers.

To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.

Check out highlights from week four on our YouTube page here.

FINAL SCORES:

(In alphabetical order)

5A:

Borah Lions vs. Centennial Patriots

Kuna Kavemen vs. Capital Eagles

Meridian Warriors vs. Eagle Mustangs

Owyhee Storm vs. Mountain View Mavericks

Timberline Wolves 39 vs. Boise Brave 20

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies vs. Skyview Hawks

4A:

Bishop Kelly Knights vs. Columbia Wildcats

Emmett Huskies vs. Nampa Bulldogs

Jerome Tigers vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

Hillcrest Knights vs. Shelly Russets

Minico Spartans vs. Burley Bobcats

Mountain Home Tigers vs. Kimberly Bulldogs

Ridgvue Warhawks vs. Middleton Vikings

Twin Falls Bruins vs. Century Diamondbacks

Vallivue Falcons vs. Caldwell Cougars

Buhl Indians vs. Wood River Wolverines

3A:

Homedale Trojans vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals

Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Weiser Wolverines

Gooding Senators vs. Delco Hornets

2A:

Cole Valley Chargers vs. Melba Mustangs

New Plymouth Pilgrims vs. Vale Vikings

Orofino Maniacs vs. Marsing Huskies

Payette Pirates vs. Parma Panthers

Valley Vikings vs. Nampa Christian Trojans

1A:

Castleford Wolves vs. Hansen Huskies

Challis Vikings vs. Rockland Bulldogs

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Salmon River Savages

Glenns Ferry Pilots vs. Dietrich Blue Devils

Hagerman Pirates vs. Shoshone Indians

Idaho City Wildcats vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies

Murtaugh Red Devils vs. Oakley Hornets

Notus Pirates vs. Camas County Mushers

Rimrock Raiders vs. Wilder Wildcats

Tri-Valley Titans vs. Council Lumberjacks

