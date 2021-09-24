Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores live at 10:35 p.m. MT from week 5

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is of Jay Tust and Will Hall reviewing week four of the prep football season.
The 2021 high school football season is taking shape through five weeks of the regular season and schools from around the Treasure Valley and southern Idaho are beginning to look ahead to the state playoffs.
Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.
The fifth week of the prep football season in Idaho provided some marquee matchups across all levels of play. In the 5A, Meridian Warriors will take to Eagle to take on the Mustangs. Over in 4A, the Emmett Huskies and the Nampa Bulldogs will play in Nampa on Friday night and will determine which dog has the harder bite. Down in 2A, the Payette Pirates will take on the Parma Panthers.
FINAL SCORES:
(In alphabetical order)
5A:
Borah Lions vs. Centennial Patriots
Kuna Kavemen vs. Capital Eagles
Meridian Warriors vs. Eagle Mustangs
Owyhee Storm vs. Mountain View Mavericks
Timberline Wolves 39 vs. Boise Brave 20
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies vs. Skyview Hawks
4A:
Bishop Kelly Knights vs. Columbia Wildcats
Emmett Huskies vs. Nampa Bulldogs
Jerome Tigers vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks
Hillcrest Knights vs. Shelly Russets
Minico Spartans vs. Burley Bobcats
Mountain Home Tigers vs. Kimberly Bulldogs
Ridgvue Warhawks vs. Middleton Vikings
Twin Falls Bruins vs. Century Diamondbacks
Vallivue Falcons vs. Caldwell Cougars
Buhl Indians vs. Wood River Wolverines
3A:
Homedale Trojans vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals
Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Weiser Wolverines
Gooding Senators vs. Delco Hornets
2A:
Cole Valley Chargers vs. Melba Mustangs
New Plymouth Pilgrims vs. Vale Vikings
Orofino Maniacs vs. Marsing Huskies
Payette Pirates vs. Parma Panthers
Valley Vikings vs. Nampa Christian Trojans
1A:
Castleford Wolves vs. Hansen Huskies
Challis Vikings vs. Rockland Bulldogs
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Salmon River Savages
Glenns Ferry Pilots vs. Dietrich Blue Devils
Hagerman Pirates vs. Shoshone Indians
Idaho City Wildcats vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies
Murtaugh Red Devils vs. Oakley Hornets
Notus Pirates vs. Camas County Mushers
Rimrock Raiders vs. Wilder Wildcats
Tri-Valley Titans vs. Council Lumberjacks
