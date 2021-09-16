Friday Night Football: Week four wraps up with major 5A and 4A matchups

BOISE, Idaho — It's hard to believe but the first four weeks of the high school football season in Idaho are already about to come to a close. Some of the marquee matchups on Friday night including a 5A matchup between the Meridian Warriors and Capital Eagles and a 4A game featuring the Nampa Bulldogs and the Bishop Kelly Knights.
To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.
Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.
At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.
Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.
FINAL SCORES:
(In alphabetical order)
5A:
Boise Brave vs. Borah Lions
Burley Bobcats vs. Kimberly Bulldogs
Centennial Patriots vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Eagle Mustangs vs. Mountain View Mavericks
Meridian Warriors vs. Capital Eagles
Owyhee Storm vs. Skyview Hawks
Timberline Wolves vs. Kuna Kavemen
4A:
Caldwell Cougars vs. Columbia Wildcats
Emmett Huskies vs. Rigdevue Warhawks
Nampa Bulldogs vs. Bishop Kelly Knights
Twin Falls Bruins vs. Jerome Tigers
Vallivue Falcons vs. Middleton Vikings
Wood River Wolverines vs. Filer Wildcats
3A:
Minico Spartans vs. Mountain Home Tigers
Parma Panthers vs. American Falls Beavers
2A:
Delco Hornets vs. Buhl Indians
Marsing Huskies vs. Nampa Christian Trojans
McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. Grangeville Bulldogs
Melba Mustangs vs. Valley Vikings
Payette Pirates vs. Wendell Trojans
1A:
Castleford Wolves vs. Murtaugh Red Devils
Challis Vikings vs. Carey Panthers
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Wilder Wildcats
Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies vs. Rimrock Raiders
Hansen Huskies vs. Dietrich Blue Devils
Idaho City Wildcats vs. Tri-Valley Titans
Salmon River Savages vs. Lewis County Eagles
Shoshone Indians vs. Camas County Mushers
Watch more Friday Night Football:
See the latest scores, highlights and interviews from Friday Night Football KTVB's YouTube playlist: