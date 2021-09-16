Friday Night Football: Week four wraps up with major 5A and 4A matchups

Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — It's hard to believe but the first four weeks of the high school football season in Idaho are already about to come to a close. Some of the marquee matchups on Friday night including a 5A matchup between the Meridian Warriors and Capital Eagles and a 4A game featuring the Nampa Bulldogs and the Bishop Kelly Knights.

To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.

Check out highlights from week one on our YouTube page here.

Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.

Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.

FINAL SCORES:

(In alphabetical order)

5A:

Boise Brave vs. Borah Lions

Burley Bobcats vs. Kimberly Bulldogs

Centennial Patriots vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Eagle Mustangs vs. Mountain View Mavericks

Meridian Warriors vs. Capital Eagles

Owyhee Storm vs. Skyview Hawks

Timberline Wolves vs. Kuna Kavemen

4A:

Caldwell Cougars vs. Columbia Wildcats

Emmett Huskies vs. Rigdevue Warhawks

Nampa Bulldogs vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

Twin Falls Bruins vs. Jerome Tigers

Vallivue Falcons vs. Middleton Vikings

Wood River Wolverines vs. Filer Wildcats

3A:

Minico Spartans vs. Mountain Home Tigers

Parma Panthers vs. American Falls Beavers

2A:

Delco Hornets vs. Buhl Indians

Marsing Huskies vs. Nampa Christian Trojans

McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. Grangeville Bulldogs

Melba Mustangs vs. Valley Vikings

Payette Pirates vs. Wendell Trojans

1A:

Castleford Wolves vs. Murtaugh Red Devils

Challis Vikings vs. Carey Panthers

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Wilder Wildcats

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies vs. Rimrock Raiders

Hansen Huskies vs. Dietrich Blue Devils

Idaho City Wildcats vs. Tri-Valley Titans

Salmon River Savages vs. Lewis County Eagles

Shoshone Indians vs. Camas County Mushers

