Burley's Gatlin Bair named Idaho Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year

Idaho's No. 1 football prospect and state-record holder in the 100-meter and 200-meter races has added another award to his impressive trophy case.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published May 21, 2023.

While the attention has turned to his high-profile football recruiting process, Gatlin Bair continues to receive well-deserved recognition for his record-breaking performance this spring on the rubber.

The Burley High School incoming senior on Thursday was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. Bair is the first Bobcat runner to ever receive the prestigious award.

During the 4A state meet in May, Bair set state records in both the 100-meter (10.15 seconds) and 200-meter (20.56 seconds) races. His personal-best 20.41-time in the 200 this spring ranked No. 3 in the nation. In the classroom, the football and track star has maintained a 3.90 GPA.

Bair's national notice grew wider when he posted the No. 5 time in the country among 2023 boys competitors with a 10.15 at the Texas Relays in March. Bair hit the 10.15 mark in both the prelims and finals at state, doing so in front of Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and wide receivers coach Matt Miller.

The Idaho native is now a finalist for the 2022-2023 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. The winner will be announced sometime in July. The 4A classification has now claimed back-to-back winners for the Gem State, with Emmett's Landon Helms earning the award for the 2021-2022 season.

Idaho Track and field Gatorade POTY! https://t.co/zJpXU1aYgt — Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) June 29, 2023

Back in April, Bair announced his top-five schools, saying he was considering playing football at Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. On May 7, Bair received an offer from national powerhouse Alabama.

The nation's No. 35 ranked prospect in the class of 2024 – and the top-ranked player in Idaho – last month told KTIK 95.3 FM The Ticket he will include Boise State in his top-two schools. Now, Bair is enjoying a summer of offseason work and recruiting visits.

Bair has visited TCU, Oregon and Michigan, where he linked up with Gooding grad and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. He also took an unofficial visit to Boise State, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.

Yeah, this is pretty epic… https://t.co/hi1OtMgkup — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 24, 2023

As a junior on the gridiron, Bair grabbed 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. With a 96 player rating from 247Sports, the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation is on the verge of earning a five-star rating.

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.