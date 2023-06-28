Boise State beats out Pac-12 program for 2024 defensive end out of Utah

Three-star prospect Roman Caywood announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday evening following a pair of June visits to Washington State and Boise State.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football continues to load up on defensive talent in the 2024 recruiting class, landing a big-time commitment out of Utah on Tuesday evening.

Roman Caywood, a three-star athlete from Corner Canyon High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Broncos after a pair of June visits to the City of Trees and Washington State. As reported by 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Boise State edged out the Cougars in the late recruiting battle.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound player is ranked the No. 27 prospect in Utah for the 2024 class. In addition to the two finalists, Caywood also held offers from Idaho and Nevada.

The senior-to-be plays defensive end, wide receiver and tight end. Last fall, he collected 45 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks on defense, and 29 receptions, 595 yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

Caywood will join Boise State as an edge rusher following his final season in Draper, Utah. He brings plenty of versatility, as you can see in some of his high school film:

The nation's No. 223 rated athlete told Angulo "Boise State is special," and mentioned his excitement to work with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and position coach Jabril Frazier.

The Broncos now have five hard commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, with four verbals on defense in addition to Caywood:

On Wednesday morning, Avalos posted his '#BleedBlue24' video on Twitter, signaling the Broncos have landed a sixth commitment and second in two days.

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.