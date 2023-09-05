Burley's Gatlin Bair receives offer from Alabama

Idaho's top-rated recruit and Burley standout wide receiver Gatlin Bair recently picked up another impressive offer, this time from Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The legend of Gatlin Bair grew a little bigger over the weekend, as the top-rated recruit in Idaho for the 2024 class revealed his latest offer – the University of Alabama.

Bair, a four-star prospect and junior standout at Burley High School, is one of the most coveted wide receivers in the country in his recruiting class. The offer from the legendary Nick Saban and Co. came hours after Bair showed his impressive speed once again on the track.

This weekend, the Idaho native wheeled a 10.29 in the 100m in Provo, Utah, breaking an event record previously held by now USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (10.33). At the Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays in March, the Burley prospect ran a blazing 10.18 in the 100m.

According to MileSplit US, Bair also ran an incredible 20.47 in the 200m this weekend in Utah.

The state of high school sprinting in the U.S. is on another level in 2023. This weekend in Utah, @BairGatlin dropped a wind-legal 20.47 in the 200m 🔥

➡️: https://t.co/x6X1a6LWhb pic.twitter.com/PaX5xyr6KS — MileSplit US (@milesplit) May 8, 2023

The Crimson Tide make it six offers from SEC schools for Bair, adding to a list that includes Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Last month, Bair announced his top-five schools, saying he was considering Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. One would have to believe Alabama makes a great case to make it a top-six list now.

Not only is Bair the No. 1 recruit in the Gem State, but he is also ranked as the No. 40 prospect overall and No. 9 receiver in the country in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Bair grabbed 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior campaign with the Bobcats.

As reported by 247's National Recruiting Editor, Brandon Huffman, Bair is the first Idahoan to receive an invite to the 2024 All-American Bowl since Highland's Tommy Togiai in 2018. He is also the top-rated prospect in the Northwest.

Bair's full 247Sports profile, including a list of interested schools, can be found by clicking here.

Watch more Sports: