Three-star Oregon City linebacker commits to Boise State

Clay Martineau selected the Broncos over the likes of BYU, Washington and Washington State, giving Boise State its sixth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Clay Martineau – a highly-touted linebacker out of Oregon City – announced his verbal commitment to Boise State on Wednesday, giving the Broncos their sixth prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

After visiting regional rival BYU and the City of Trees this month, Martineau told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman he was won over by the Broncos' "family atmosphere." The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 5 player in Oregon and No. 85 linebacker nationally in his class.

Martineau saw a wave of offers roll in amid an impressive offseason. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker picked up Pac-12 offers on back-to-back days from Washington and Washington State earlier this month.

The senior-to-be also held offers from BYU, Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, Portland State, Idaho and Mercer.

Martineau is the second Bronco verbal in the past two days, joining Corner Canyon (Utah) defensive end Roman Caywood, who announced his commitment Tuesday evening. Boise State now has six members of the 2024 class, with five residing on defense.

The lengthy linebacker touts impressive weight room numbers, with a 385-pound squat, 265-pound clean and 265-pound bench press. According to MaxPreps, Martineau collected 63 total tackles, five sacks and two interceptions as a junior.

The Oregon native also lines up at a wide receiver, and turned 39 receptions into 488 yards and four touchdowns last fall.

I had a great time visiting Boise state again. Thankful for the whole staff’s hospitality. @Coach_SD @AABroncoHC @D_Co0p pic.twitter.com/FjWwRi5O1g — clay martineau (@MartineauClay) June 17, 2023

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.