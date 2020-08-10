College of Idaho set to begin football season in February

The Frontier Conference has approved a conference-only schedule starting on February 27.

HELENA, Mont. — The Frontier Conference has approved a conference-only football schedule with games beginning in late February.

The Montana members of the NAIA conference had planned to play this fall until the season was postponed in mid-August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The College of Idaho has been a football-only member of the conference since reinstating its football program in 2014. Before the announcement postponing the fall season, the Yotes had been set to open the season against Carroll College on Sept. 12.

Coach Mike Moroski told KTVB in August that he was hoping the fall season would still go forward.

"There always has to be an intelligent, safe approach," Moroski said at the time. "I just don't think that postponement solves all the issues.

"You know, talking to my players, it's crushing for them," he added. "And again, I'm not a scientist, but does it seem more healthy to be practicing in August and September, or in January and February?"

The eight teams are scheduled to play every other conference team once during a seven-week season that starts on Feb. 27 and ends on April 10.

The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17 and the national championship is currently set for May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.

The College of Idaho will open the season at home against MSU-Northern on Feb. 27. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

