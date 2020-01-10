Boise State's 2020 football schedule released with an early November game vs. BYU

Despite all that has happened in 2020, BYU (2-0) will remain on the schedule for the ninth straight year.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Boise State football schedule was released on Thursday. (Talk about a lede seldom heard on Oct. 1)

The slate of games is unique, no doubt. Boise State will only play seven non-conference games, and for the first time since the Mountain West moved to a division format in 2013, the Broncos won’t play all the teams in their own division.

Boise State will also get one non-conference game. Despite all that has happened in 2020, BYU (2-0) will remain on the schedule for the ninth straight year. The Broncos and Cougars are scheduled to meet in Boise on Nov. 7.

Boise State will end up hosting Utah State, BYU, Colorado State and San Jose State, and they will travel to Air Force, Hawai’i, UNLV and Wyoming.

The only divisional-foe the Broncos will miss this year is New Mexico.

Boise State is 22-2 in Mountain West regular season play over the last three years. That includes their first-ever undefeated season in league-play just last year. The Broncos when 8-0 before knocking off Hawai’i in the Mountain West Championship Game, 31-10.

Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, the Broncos have a league-best 59 wins in conference play. The next closest teams to that total are San Diego State (51) and Air Force (38).

When the Broncos host Utah State on Oct. 24, it will be the first time Boise State has opened up on The Blue since 2017 and just the second time in 2014.

2020 Boise State Football Schedule

Oct. 24 – vs Utah State

Oct. 31 – at Air Force

Nov. 7 – vs BYU

Nov. 14 – vs Colorado State

Nov. 21 – at Hawaii

Nov. 28 – vs San Jose State

Dec. 5 – at UNLV

Dec. 12 – at Wyoming

