“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said.

BOISE, Idaho — Less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in Boise State football history, head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough, on Saturday.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Boise State only managed 177 total yards of offense in a 27-10 loss at UTEP on Friday. The Broncos only managed 93 yards through the air, their fewest in a game since their debut season at the FBS level back in 1997. The Miners entered the game ranked 72nd in the country in total defense and 88th in scoring defense.

"There's enough talk that's been done about it. Now we got to put something in place and put some action going forward," Avalos told KTVB after the game. "It starts with me as a [head] coach and making sure that our offensive coaches and myself are putting our offense in the best situation."

At the moment of Plough's firing, Boise State sits 122nd out of 131 teams in total offense, averaging just 283.3 yards per game, which puts them on pace for the second worst season in program history. They also rank 105th in scoring offense, averaging just 22.0 points per game so far this season.

Former Boise State head coach and longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter will serve as the offensive coordinator for the rest of the season, effective immediately.

Koetter, who recently retired from the NFL, led the Broncos from 1998-2000, posting a record of 26-10. He has served as the offensive coordinator at five different college and for three NFL teams. He was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18.

"There's enough talk ... now we got to put something in place and put some action going forward.#BoiseState head coach Andy Avalos last night.



"It starts with me as a coach and making sure that our offensive coaches and myself are putting our offense in the best situation." pic.twitter.com/IAoe3CINR9 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 24, 2022

Watch more Sports: