Game Day Guide: Boise State travels to El Paso to face UTEP
Everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Boise State's nonconference road contest Friday against the UTEP Miners in the Lone Star State.
Game information
Broncos at Miners
Odds and predictions
Broncos big favorites
How to watch/listen
TV, Radio, Streaming
KTVB Coverage
Channel 7 in El Paso
Lone Star connection
Broncos in Texas
Matchup stats
Leaders by category
Holani's hot hand
Advantage Broncos
History
Broncos-Miners series
#TuSTATS
Stats from Jay Tust
For the second time in three weeks, the Boise State Broncos are set to play under the Friday night lights on the road, again tasked with a short work week following Saturday's 30-7 win over UT Martin.
Week four brings Boise State to Sun Bowl Stadium for a showdown with The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT Friday on CBS Sports Network.
Although the Miners represent Conference USA, the Miners are a familiar foe to Bronco Nation. UTEP and Boise State both competed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) until the Broncos' departure in 2010.
In 2021, Boise State dominated UTEP in its home opener on The Blue in the first matchup between the former WAC members since 2004. The 54-13 win marked Andy Avalos' first at the helm of the program, led by Hank Bachmeier's 340 yards and two touchdown passes.
Through four 2022 contests, both programs rank in the back end of the FBS offensively. UTEP sits at No. 103 nationally with 332.5 yards per game, while the Broncos' 318.7 average yards is 107th in all the land.
On defense, Boise State has been nothing short of remarkable. The Broncos rank 12th in the FBS in yards allowed each week (248.3) and 14th in rushing defense, allowing just 76.3 yards per game.
The Broncos carry a 2-1 record into Texas, including a Mountain West Conference win over New Mexico. Last week, UTEP dropped to 1-3 on the year, falling to New Mexico on the road 27-10.
Friday's contest is Boise State's second-to-last nonconference matchup in 2022, and the final game outside of Albertsons Stadium until Oct. 22 at Air Force.
Game information: Broncos at Miners
Boise State (2-1, 1-0 MWC) vs. UTEP (1-3, 0-1 C-USA)
- Friday, Sept. 23
- Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas
- Capacity: 45,971
- Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Weather: High of 91, low of 65 degrees. 7 mph winds
Odds and predictions: Broncos big favorites
ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State an 89.8% chance to win Friday's nonconference contest in El Paso, listing the Broncos as a 15.5-point favorite on its weekly PickCenter.
Outlets in Las Vegas also favor the Broncos in Friday's showdown. Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM each have the same 15.5-point line as ESPN, while WynnBET Sportsbook's spread has the Miners as 16.5 underdogs.
How to watch/listen: TV, Radio, Streaming
ON TV
Boise State's home opener will be televised on CBS Sports Network, available on the following channels:
- Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)
- DirecTV: Channel 221
- Dish Network: Channel 158
- Cox: Channel 234
ON THE RADIO
Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:
- KBOI 670 AM in Boise
- KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise
- KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall
- KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls
Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.
STREAMING
Streaming for Boise State vs. UTEP is available through AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu and YouTube TV. The service is also available online to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).
For more information, click here.
KTVB Coverage: Channel 7 in El Paso
BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY
KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Join Jay Tust for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Miners matchup.
The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from El Paso, getting Bronco Nation prepared for kickoff.
POST-GAME INTERVIEWS
KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.
Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.
Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Texas.
Lone Star connection: Broncos in Texas
Boise State last traveled to the Lone Star State in 2004, something the Broncos athletic program is hoping to change moving forward.
Friday's game will serve as somewhat of a homecoming for Boise State's 12 players from Texas. Head coach Andy Avalos also prioritizes the state as a hotbed for finding future Broncos.
During the 2022 recruiting period, Boise State dipped into Frisco, Texas to land No. 2 running back and true freshman phenom Ashton Jeanty. Of the Broncos' 11 class of 2023 commitments, three hail from the Lone Star State.
"I would like to play more games in Texas and I know Jeramiah [Dickey] would as well and our players, too. You know, it's one of the biggest areas that we recruit," Avalos said. "It's a big deal for these young men. They moved away and we remember what it was when we wanted to go to college, you know, and be apart of something like this and get to play college football and go back home and play in your home state. It is a big deal. That's just a piece of it, that should motivate us to even do the extra we need to in our preparation to be our very best."
Boise State is scheduled to visit Houston in 2025 for a nonconference showdown with the Cougars.
Matchup stats: Leaders by category
OFFENSE
Passing
- Hank Bachmeier: 38-60, 404 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs
- Gavin Hardison: 78-161, 970 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
Rushing
- George Holani: 57 carries, 207 yards, 1 TD
- Ronald Awatt: 52 carries, 236 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving
- Holani: 11 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs
- Tyrin Smith: 27 receptions, 437 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Tackles
- DJ Schramm: 17 (9 solo, 8 assists)
- Tyrice Knight: 37 (22 solo, 15 assists)
Tackles for loss
- George Tarlas: 4, -16 yards
- Cal Wallerstedt: 5.5, -17 yards
Sacks
- Tarlas: 2, -14 yards
- Wallerstedt: 3, -14 yards
Interceptions
- JL Skinner and Caleb Biggers: 1
- Knight and Ty'reke James: 1
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Jonah Dalmas: 5-7 FGs, 9-9 PATs
- Gavin Baechle: 7-8 FGs, 5-5 PATs
Holani's hot hand: Advantage Broncos
In last week's home opener against UT Martin, Boise State running back George Holani broke out for his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, totaling 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Holani added four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The 100-yard outing was the eighth of Holani's collegiate career. The Broncos are 8-0 when he hits the century mark.
Not only did the California native find his footing on The Blue, but Boise State's offensive line also found a rhythm late in the game after struggling to keep Bachmeier upright early on.
The stats also bode well for another big night by Holani. Through four games, the Miners have allowed nearly 200 yards on the ground in each game. UTEP ranks 116th out of 131 FBS programs in rush defense.
According to Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough, Boise State's run game will continue to improve as the weeks go by.
"I know [Holani] felt a little burden on last year that he couldn't help as much as he wanted to," Plough said. "So, I just think he's just found a lot of joy in being able to be out there again and we're always hoping to get him at least 25 touches a game in some category and he's been right around there the last two weeks, which is good. If we can keep building off that, finding different ways to get him the ball, obviously he's a big focus of what we're doing."
History: Broncos-Miners series
Boise State and UTEP matched up four times in the WAC between 2000 and 2004 and once in a bowl game. The 2004 contest in El Paso was the last time the two teams squared off prior to last year's dominating win in the City of Trees.
When the Miners and Broncos faced off in 2004, Avalos was a linebacker in the blue and orange. Now, he guides the 2022 squad into Sun Bowl Stadium as a second-year head coach.
The Miners were one of the WAC's first expansion teams in 1968. UTEP left in 2004 when Conference USA expanded.
Boise State's all-time record versus UTEP:
- Sept. 18, 2004 - W - 47-31 (El Paso)
- Nov. 15, 2003 - W - 51-21 (Boise)
- Nov. 2, 2002 - W - 58-3 (El Paso)
- Sept. 22, 2001 - W - 42-17 (Boise)
- Dec. 28, 2000 - W - 38-23 (Boise - Humanitarian Bowl)
#TuSTATS: Stats from Jay Tust
Boise State is only allowing 2.73 yards per carry, tied for 20th in the country. The Broncos are 1 of 3 teams in the country to hold multiple opponents under 30 yards rushing this season.
Holani is one of nine players in the FBS with more than 100 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards in 2022. Amongst that group, Holani is one of four players with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
Boise State has allowed just 51 net rushing yards on 47 carries the last two weeks. That’s an average of 1.09 yards per carry. Also, 35.3% of those carries resulted in a negative play.
Bachmeier's quarterback efficiency rating against UT Martin (166.9) was the sixth best of his 28-game career and his 72% completion percentage (18-of-25) was his fourth best.
Bronco quarterbacks have a 162.7 quarterback efficiency rating when targeting Latrell Caples this season, completing 10-of-15 throws for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Through three games, Boise State's opponents have only cracked the red zone three times, tied for fourth fewest in the country. It is also worth noting one of the three times was a turnover where the Broncos fumbled at their own six-yard line and the defense still held Oregon State to a field goal.
